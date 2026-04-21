Zipline Scales Autonomous Delivery in North Texas as Demand Surges and New Brands Join

ROWLETT, Texas, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zipline, an American robotics company that designs, manufactures and operates the world’s largest autonomous delivery system, has expanded the number of brands available in Texas.

Eligible customers near Rowlett, Texas can now order food from 16 brands, including Walmart, Crumbl Cookies, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Popeyes, Blaze Pizza, and local favorites Village Coffee by Altara, Torta shell Taqueria.

In Rowlett, Texas, where Zipline launched its restaurant delivery service in August 2025, local favorites and national brands are using Zipline to make deliveries that are faster, more convenient, and more sustainable than anything on the road. Busy parents love the ability to get dinner for four delivered directly to their front yards, backyards or patios. Zipline is also delivering to more than 25 public locations across the DFW metroplex, including parks, UNT’s campus and the Rowlett Public Library. Zipline’s average flight time is 3 minutes; with the shortest click-to-delivery time is 5 minutes.

In less than a year since operating here, Zipline now delivers thousands of orders a day to customers across the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex, and is continuing to grow every week. Recently onboarded restaurant brand partners include:

Hawaiian Bros , which uses quality ingredients to thoughtfully prepare meals that are served both fast and delicious. “We love creating joyful moments for our customers, and Zipline makes that even easier,” said Adam Stine, Hawaiian Bros franchise owner. “It’s an experience that’s as fun as it is fast.”





, which uses quality ingredients to thoughtfully prepare meals that are served both fast and delicious. “We love creating joyful moments for our customers, and Zipline makes that even easier,” said Adam Stine, Hawaiian Bros franchise owner. “It’s an experience that’s as fun as it is fast.” Little Caesars ® delivery is making it easier than ever for families to enjoy the brand’s most-loved menu items—from Crazy Bread® and Crazy Sauce® to Crazy Puffs®, wings, ½ Detroit-style Deep! Deep!® Dish pizza, and other select menu items—all without the wait. With Zipline’s fast and reliable drone delivery, guests can count on their food arriving fresh, hot, and ready to enjoy, while still at the value Little Caesars® is known for. “Our goal has always been to make great pizza affordable and convenient,” said Trish Heusel, Vice President, Innovation for Little Caesars. “By offering our menu items like Crazy Puffs®, Crazy Bread®, and Crazy Sauce® along with our ½ Deep! Deep! Dish pizza—with Zipline’s innovative delivery technology, we’re able to bring fresh, high-quality food to families faster than ever, in a way that’s both reliable and exciting.”





® delivery is making it easier than ever for families to enjoy the brand’s most-loved menu items—from Crazy Bread® and Crazy Sauce® to Crazy Puffs®, wings, ½ Detroit-style Deep! Deep!® Dish pizza, and other select menu items—all without the wait. With Zipline’s fast and reliable drone delivery, guests can count on their food arriving fresh, hot, and ready to enjoy, while still at the value Little Caesars® is known for. “Our goal has always been to make great pizza affordable and convenient,” said Trish Heusel, Vice President, Innovation for Little Caesars. “By offering our menu items like Crazy Puffs®, Crazy Bread®, and Crazy Sauce® along with our ½ Deep! Deep! Dish pizza—with Zipline’s innovative delivery technology, we’re able to bring fresh, high-quality food to families faster than ever, in a way that’s both reliable and exciting.” Blaze Pizza ’s lightning fast cooked to order pizza is now arriving even faster via Zipline. The build-your-own pies are cooked in their signature fast-fire’d ovens and delivered from the sky within minutes - further enhancing the guest experience. “Blaze pizza is about fearless creativity and bold flavors while moving fast and staying fresh, and being able to deliver via Zipline to our customers is right in line with how we want to operate,” said Blaze Pizza Franchisee Daniyal Ranmal. “We’re excited to be able to unlock this new technology and new opportunity to elevate customer experience.”





’s lightning fast cooked to order pizza is now arriving even faster via Zipline. The build-your-own pies are cooked in their signature fast-fire’d ovens and delivered from the sky within minutes - further enhancing the guest experience. “Blaze pizza is about fearless creativity and bold flavors while moving fast and staying fresh, and being able to deliver via Zipline to our customers is right in line with how we want to operate,” said Blaze Pizza Franchisee Daniyal Ranmal. “We’re excited to be able to unlock this new technology and new opportunity to elevate customer experience.” Local favorites including: Cheesesteak House, Supreme Donuts, Village Coffee by Altara, Torta shell Taqueria, Amelia’s Cocina Mexicana - and many more on the horizon.



In 2025, flight volumes on Zipline’s urban and suburban delivery platform grew 50 times that of the previous year. Each week, Zipline is adding new restaurants and partners to the network, so that customers have additional choice. Autonomous on-demand delivery is quickly moving from early adoption to mainstream.

Zipline’s all electric, autonomous drones have safely flown more than 130 million commercial miles across four continents and delivered more than 20 million products. That’s the same as driving every road in America more than 30 times in a row without a serious injury.

Customers in Rowlett can download the Zipline app to find out if they are eligible. If eligible, customers can place an order by clicking the storefront of their business of choice. Team members will then prepare the order and when it’s ready, the meal is placed into a Zipline Dropbox to be picked up by the drone. Once the order is picked up, the drone flies to the delivery point - hovers around 300 feet in the air while the order is gently lowered to the ground.