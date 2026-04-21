Midwest Technical Institute announces 2026 high school welding competition winners

EAST PEORIA/MOLINE/SPRINGFIELD, Ill., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) hosted its annual High School Welding Competition at its East Peoria campus on Friday, April 10, its Springfield campus on Friday, April 17, and its Moline campus on Saturday, April 18. In total, 134 local high school seniors across Central Illinois and the Quad Cities area competed and were awarded a total of $92,500 in scholarships to attend MTI.

“Every year, we host the welding competition for seniors who want to start the path to a successful welding career after high school,” said Louie Schonauer, Director of High School Admissions at MTI. “Due to increased demand, this is the first year we hosted a welding competition at each of our three Illinois campuses. The goal is for these aspiring welders to earn the certifications and the skills they need to start a career in the welding industry, without having to spend two to four years in college.”

The first prize winners at each campus received a $5,000 scholarship to attend MTI and a $1,000 donation to help fund their high school’s welding department. The first prize winner of this year’s competition at East Peoria, Springfield and Moline campuses was Barrett Read of East Peoria High School, Ashton Bettinger of Monticello High School and Jorge Rosales of Moline High School, respectively.

Second prize winners at East Peoria, Springfield and Moline campuses were Wyatt Koehn of Grundy Area Vocational Center, Carson Hailstone of Gillespie High School and Lyrik Sterling of Moline High School, respectively. Each second prize winner was awarded a $2,500 MTI scholarship.

Third prize winners at the East Peoria, Springfield and Moline campuses were Santino Capodice of Grundy Area Vocational Center, Brayden Billington of Lincoln Technical Education Center and Giovani Hernandez of Moline High School, respectively. Each third prize winner was awarded a $1,000 MTI scholarship. All participants in the competition received a $500 scholarship to attend MTI for welding training.

Each competitor completed a timed welding project that was judged by a panel of welding professionals, including MTI faculty. Friends and family of participants were invited to watch the competition. The event included campus tours and opportunities to meet with MTI’s admissions team and welding department.

“Now more than ever, the skilled trades are offering a path for seniors to start a career with staying power,” said Schonauer. “As AI continues to change today’s workforce, welders, pipefitters, and many other skilled trades remain in demand. Our goal is to show the younger generation, and anyone looking for a change, that the skilled trades can offer so many opportunities. We hope this competition helps support these seniors in getting the training they need to start their welding career.”

MTI prides itself on changing the lives of students through hands-on workforce training that prepares students for in-demand careers in the skilled trades. The High School Welding Competition serves as the starting point, connecting students to hands-on training and opening doors to long-term careers in the skilled trades.

For more information about MTI’s annual welding competition, please visit MidwestTech.edu.

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About Midwest Technical Institute

Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) offers hands-on training in several skilled trades career fields, including welding, HVAC/R, electrical, healthcare, truck driving and cosmetology. MTI’s goal is to provide students with the skills necessary to begin careers in the skilled trades industry. Midwest Technical Institute, along with its sister school, Delta Technical College, operates six campuses across the Midwest and Mississippi Delta regions. For more information, visit MidwestTech.edu.