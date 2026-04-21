NewLake Capital Partners to Host First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call on May 8th at 11:00 a.m. ET

NEW CANAAN, Conn., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Friday, May 8, 2026. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.newlake.com/.

Event: NewLake Capital Partners First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Date: Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Live Call: 1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-493-6780 (International) Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar



For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 22, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13759851.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties, including 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries, primarily leased to single tenants under triple-net lease agreements. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

NewLake@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947