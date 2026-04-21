Model N Manages $1.3 Trillion in Gross Revenue for Life Sciences Customers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, the leading end-to-end commercialization, revenue optimization, and compliance platform for life sciences companies, announced that it now manages $1.3 trillion in gross revenue for pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturing customers.

The momentum reflects Model N’s significant role in helping life sciences companies expand market access, support revenue optimization, and maintain compliance in complex global markets. This comes as life sciences manufacturers face rising gross-to-net complexity, with new pressures tied to Medicare price negotiations, 340B compliance, and the need to prepare for potential future pricing models such as most-favored-nation (MFN).

“This milestone reflects the critical role Model N plays in helping life sciences manufacturers operate with confidence,” said Bret Connor, CEO of Model N. “As gross-to-net complexity and regulatory change accelerate, manufacturers are turning to trusted partners that can connect pricing, revenue, and compliance, so they can make informed decisions and execute at scale.”

Rising complexity continues to put pressure on gross-to-net performance across the life sciences industry. According to Model N’s State of Revenue Report, 99% of industry leaders say gross-to-net has become more complex, reinforcing the need for integrated, data-driven revenue operations.

Recent Highlights:

Business Momentum and Customer Impact as of April 2026

$25 billion in projected customer savings and more than 20x ROI, based on Model N’s customer value analyses.

Numerous new customers added since October 2025, including Altera, Aptiv Global Operations Limited, Bavarian Nordic, and Cytokinetics Inc.

Product Innovation and Strategic Partnerships

Expanded global market access through a strategic partnership with CCX.

Launched Data nSights, an AI-ready integrated data and analytics solution to support data-driven decision-making.

Expanded agentic workflows across pricing, deal execution, and gross-to-net to optimize workflows while maintaining governance and control.

Up to 20% of discount-dollar requests are disputed by customers using Validata Vigilance, helping them recapture revenue so they can reinvest in innovation.

“We’re seeing a shift toward operational readiness as a competitive advantage,” Connor added. “Companies that can connect pricing decisions to downstream impact are better positioned to adapt, maintain compliance, and execute at scale.”

Model N now works with more than 150 companies across 120+ countries. To support that scale, Model N has also expanded its executive leadership team across product, technology, customer success, and finance for its next phase of growth.

For more information about Model N’s solutions, visit www.modeln.com.

###

About Model N

For more than 25 years, Model N has been the leader in end-to-end commercialization, revenue optimization, and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech innovators. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Model N helps manufacturers streamline their revenue operations and remain compliant, empowering them to deliver life-changing products to the world. Our intelligent platform, purpose-built solutions, and advanced analytics and AI automation are trusted by more than 150 of the world’s leading companies across more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.