Camtasia Launches New App for Seamless Editing of Zoom Meeting Recordings

EAST LANSING, Mich., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camtasia , the leading AI-powered screen recorder and video editor by TechSmith, today announced an app for Zoom, allowing users to transform their meeting recordings into polished, professional-quality videos in minutes. Camtasia Editor for Zoom Meetings provides more options for sharing polished recorded meetings at work, with minimal extra effort.

Users can securely connect their Zoom account and import cloud recordings directly into the Camtasia Editor interface. Each recorded layer, including video, shared screen content, and audio, is processed separately and can be edited individually. From there, the layers can be launched into the streamlined Camtasia Rev workflow to quickly enhance the look, layout, background, screen, camera framing, and filters. Users can preview and apply different visual styles to find the best presentation format, adjust speaker and screen views, and quickly add modern design elements like rounded corners and drop shadows without manual editing.

“Zoom hosts a large number of meetings each year, which means there’s often a huge amount of valuable content sitting in people’s accounts that doesn’t get used to its full potential,” said Tony Lambert, CTO of TechSmith. “Camtasia is making it effortless to turn those recordings into professional, shareable videos through our AI-assisted workflows. That helps teams cut through the flood of daily Zoom Meeting recordings by transforming them into content people can reuse—whether that is product demos, internal updates, webinar replays, or training videos.”

Customers with a Camtasia subscription plan that includes Camtasia Editor also gain access to AI-powered text-based video editing through Camtasia Audiate, allowing them to transcribe Zoom Meeting recordings, search dialogue, eliminate hesitations, and quickly cut out wasted time and irrelevant sections. An excellent choice for quickly sharing essential parts of a meeting with others, creating microlearning content, and publishing interviews.

The Zoom Marketplace App is available in Camtasia Editor 2026.1 and later. For more information on Camtasia subscription plans, visit https://www.techsmith.com/store/camtasia .

About the Camtasia Product Suite

The Camtasia Product Suite by TechSmith is an integrated ecosystem of AI-powered content creation tools for screen recording and capture, video editing, and audio editing. Its family of products include Camtasia Editor, Camtasia Snagit, Camtasia Audiate, Camtasia Online and Screencast. With a rich, expansive, and flexible feature set, Camtasia has the lowest barrier of entry of any recording and editing software, helping users educate, inspire, and excite their audience with professional-quality videos. Its intuitive Camtasia Rev workflow guides users through various size, layout, background, effect, and filter choices, empowering users of all skill levels to quickly create professional quality videos. The Camtasia Product Suite is used by more than 73 million people globally, including all Fortune 500 companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google. In 2026, Camtasia was rated the #1 Enterprise Video Editing solution by G2's community of reviewers. Connect with Camtasia on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram. For more information, visit https://www.techsmith.com/camtasia/ .