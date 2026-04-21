Falco Identifies Several Priority Targets for Heliborne Magnetic Survey in the Western Noranda Camp

MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the expansion of its exploration initiatives through the launch of a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey (the “Helimag Program”) over the western portion of its substantial landholdings within the Noranda Mining Camp (the “Western Camp”), located in the region of Abitibi, Québec.

Luc Lessard, President and CEO of Falco, commented: “Our initial survey, completed late last year, identified several underexplored areas with strong VMS potential. These targets have now been prioritized for further work, and we are excited to launch the Helimag Program to better define these new exploration targets. We expect to receive results this summer and will underpin a comprehensive exploration strategy for the second half of this year, as we look to leverage our commanding claim package in the Rouyn-Noranda region.”

As previously announced (see press release dated November 5, 2025), the Corporation launched an Airborne Gravity Gradiometry survey (the “AGG Survey”), a first for the region. The AGG Survey identified several felsic domes in the Western Camp, consistent with the geophysical signatures observed in the Central Camp (within the Noranda Mining Camp), known for high-grade VMS deposits. The Helimag Program has been recommended as the next phase of exploration in the Western Camp.

This Helimag Program is in progress and is carried out by Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. of Laval, Québec. This program covers approximately 180 km² (see Figure 1). The parameters of this program include flight lines spaced 50 meters apart.

Upon completion of the Helimag Program, the Corporation will undertake an integrated analysis incorporating geological, geochemical, and additional ground-based geophysical data. This work is expected to support the design of a potential drill program, which could be initiated in the second half of 2026.

Figure 1: Airborne Gravity Gradiometry with interpretation of felsic domes





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Falco

Falco is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the province of Québec, with an extensive portfolio of properties in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue greenstone belt. Falco holds rights to approximately 63,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Camp, which represents 63% of the camp as a whole and includes 13 former gold and base metal mining sites. Falco’s main asset is the Horne 5 project located beneath the former Horne mine, which was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder, with an approximate 16% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard

President and Chief Executive Officer

514-261-3336

info@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “plans”, “expects”, “seeks”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “will”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations including negative variations thereof of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to; the expected timing, scope and results of the Helimag Program; the ability of the Helimag Program and related compilations to identify new VMS type targets at the Noranda Mining Camp; the anticipated integration of high-precision topographic data from the government-managed LIDAR survey. These statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco’s annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although the Corporation believes the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Consequently, the Corporation cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Corporation are not guarantees of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6e6feef-3505-4862-be72-769f2f224a69