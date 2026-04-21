Alpha Compute Appoints Tom Richer to Advisory Board to Accelerate AI GPU Compute Infrastructure and Confidential Cloud Strategy

New York, NY, USA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP) (formerly AlphaTON Capital Corp., NASDAQ: ATON) ("Alpha Compute" or the "Company"), a pioneering leader in AI Confidential Compute and GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) today announced the appointment of Tom Richer to its Advisory Board. In this capacity, Mr. Richer will provide strategic counsel on GPU-as-a-Service infrastructure, confidential cloud architecture, and enterprise go-to-market execution as Alpha Compute scales its platform to meet the surging demand for secure, sovereign AI compute.





“Tom represents exactly the kind of operator we want in our corner — someone who has lived at the intersection of GPU infrastructure and regulated enterprise AI deployments. His experience scaling cloud and AI practices across the world’s leading systems integrators, combined with his founding instincts, will be invaluable as we build Alpha Compute into the defining platform for confidential AI compute.” — Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer, Alpha Compute

Mr. Richer brings over three decades of enterprise technology leadership to the role, offering profound expertise in AI infrastructure, multi-cloud architecture, and enterprise sales transformation. He recently founded Intelagen, a specialized AI consultancy and dual NVIDIA and Google Premier Partner, building upon a distinguished corporate career. Prior to this entrepreneurial venture, he held senior leadership positions at industry giants including IBM, HP, Deloitte, and Wipro, where he consistently built and scaled high-growth enterprise infrastructure businesses across the Americas and LATAM.

A recognized authority on the supply and demand dynamics of AI compute, Mr. Richer has spent his career helping regulated enterprises navigate complex infrastructure decisions — from banking and financial services to healthcare, life sciences, and media. His hands-on experience with GPU-as-a-Service deployments and agentic AI solutions positions him as a critical voice in guiding Alpha Compute’s product and market strategy.

Mr. Richer holds an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson School of Management, a BBA in Management Information Systems from Iona University, and has completed advanced programs in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Technologies at MIT Sloan School of Management. He holds multiple cloud certifications across Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and IBM, and has been recognized as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner All Star in Sales.

“Confidential compute is not a feature — it is the foundational requirement for AI to operate at scale within regulated industries. Alpha Compute is tackling one of the most critical infrastructure challenges of our time, and I am excited to contribute to a platform that has the potential to define how enterprises deploy AI securely, at the hardware level. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate both the technology roadmap and the enterprise growth strategy.” — Tom Richer, Advisory Board Member, Alpha Compute

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP), formerly AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ATON), owns and operates AI infrastructure powered by confidential compute and hardware-level encryption. Alpha Compute's GPU assets deliver privacy-preserving computation to partners and applications including Telegram, Animoca Brands, and Midnight Network.

Learn more at alphacompute.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s projections for its AI infrastructure expansion deployment; the Company’s expectations that its partnerships will create additional revenue streams and vertically integrate into the Company’s Confidential Compute AI Infrastructure; the Company’s belief that the assets it is building will drive significant long-term value; and other statements that are not historical fact. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the timing, progress and results of the Company’s strategic initiatives, the Company’s reliance on third parties, the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company’s investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company’s legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, the Company’s executive management team, risks from Telegram’s platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company’s Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

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Alpha Compute Corp.

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