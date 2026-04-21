Pairwise Licenses Fulcrum® CRISPR Platform to Ball® Horticultural Company

Durham, NC, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pairwise, a global innovator in agriculture, today announced a licensing agreement with Ball® Horticultural Company (Ball), one of the world’s leading ornamental plant breeders and distributors, granting Ball access to Pairwise’s Fulcrum® genome editing platform. The agreement includes a commercial option that would allow Ball to bring edited ornamental varieties to the global market.

Ball will integrate Fulcrum® tools into its research and development pipeline to create ornamental varieties with improved sustainability, performance, and consumer appeal. The license covers a broad range of Ball’s core crop portfolio, including roses, impatiens, petunias, hydrangeas, dianthus, begonias, and more than 40 other ornamental species. It marks the first application of Fulcrum® technology in ornamental crops, bringing precision genome editing to a multi-billion-dollar global market.

“Genome editing has the potential to reshape what’s possible in ornamental breeding,” said Jason Jandrew, Chief Research and Development Officer of Ball Horticultural Company. “We’re excited about what the intersection of our deep knowledge of genetics and traditional breeding, coupled with advanced technologies like Fulcrum®, can bring to delight our customers and serve our mission to color the world.”

“Pairwise built Fulcrum® to empower innovators across all of plant science, and Ball Horticultural Company is exactly the kind of partner we envisioned when we designed the platform for broad applicability,” said Dr. Tom Adams, CEO of Pairwise. “This agreement is a meaningful proof point that Fulcrum®’s precision and performance translate across crop systems, from staple crops to ornamental horticulture.”

The Pairwise Fulcrum® platform includes proprietary gene editing tools, enzymes, and trait libraries that enable precise genetic changes, unlocking plants’ inherent potential and significantly accelerating the development of impactful traits compared to traditional breeding methods. The licensing will cover research and commercial purposes.

About Ball® Horticultural Company

Ball Horticultural Company is a world leader in the research, breeding, production, and marketing of ornamental crops. Founded in 1905 and now in its fourth generation of family ownership, Ball operates across six continents in 20 countries, connecting breeders, growers, and retailers with award-winning plants and seeds. The company’s mission is to color the world by delivering plants that fit modern lifestyles while acting as a responsible steward of natural resources. For more information, visit www.ballhort.com.

About Pairwise

Pairwise is agriculture’s gene editing powerhouse, building a healthier world through partnership and plant innovation. Co-founded by early pioneers of CRISPR, Pairwise’s Fulcrum® Platform accelerates the development of climate-resilient, nutritious, and sustainable crops. As a trusted partner to global industry leaders and nonprofit institutions, Pairwise helps breeders move faster while transforming food and agriculture for farmers, consumers, and the planet. Founded in 2017 and based in Durham, NC, Pairwise is committed to delivering innovation that makes food easier to grow and better to eat. For more information, visit www.pairwise.com.