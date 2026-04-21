Strata Decision Technology Releases 2026 Healthcare Financial Outlook Report, Highlighting Policy Pressures and Renewed Focus on Disciplined Performance

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two-thirds of U.S. healthcare finance leaders cite government funding uncertainty and Medicaid cuts as their top concern this year, according to Strata Decision Technology’s newly released 2026 Healthcare Financial Outlook Report. The finding reflects growing policy-driven risk as organizations work to stabilize margins and sustain recent gains.

Based on a nationwide survey of healthcare finance professionals, the report shows that while many hospitals and health systems have achieved a degree of financial recovery, external pressures and cost challenges continue to shape decision-making. As a result, leaders are shifting their focus from recovery to more informed decision-making, operational control, and consistent execution.

“Healthcare organizations are entering a new phase where discipline and execution matter more than ever,” said Frank Stevens, Chief Growth Officer of Strata Decision Technology. “The organizations that will succeed are those that can move faster, turn data into action, and align their teams around clear performance goals. As the pace of change accelerates, organizations need more than better insight; they need the ability to act on it in real time. That requires ensuring their technology investments support day-to-day decision-making.”

External pressures rise as cost discipline becomes central

In addition to government funding concerns, nearly half of finance leaders (48%) pointed to labor expenses as a top challenge, and 30% cited payor rate negotiations. Together, these pressures are necessitating a more focused and disciplined approach to financial management.

To tackle current challenges, reducing costs was the top priority for 57% of organizations, followed by managing strategic and performance improvement initiatives (51%), and measuring and managing productivity (43%). This indicates a focus on tighter operational control.

Margin expectations remain cautious. About 43% of finance leaders surveyed anticipate their organizations’ operating margins will increase over the course of the year. Twenty-five percent expect margins to decline, and 22% project flat margins. In 2025, 36% of leaders expected operating margins to improve, while 44% anticipated margins would remain flat and 14% projected declines.

From insight to action: technology, data, and execution

Organizations are continuing to invest in tools that strengthen decision-making, with 60% prioritizing better analytics and insights and 53% focusing on comparative data and benchmarks. Forty percent of leaders emphasize improving how existing tools are used, signaling a growing focus on adoption and enablement.

Despite widespread access to data, 90% of respondents believe their organizations should be doing more to leverage financial and operational data. Fifty-one percent cite the ability to execute and track margin improvement initiatives as their biggest challenge when it comes to managing margins. This mirrors 2025 findings and illustrates the persistent gap between identifying opportunity and sustaining execution.

These findings highlight a critical gap between insight and action. Finance leaders are increasingly defining return on investment based not only on financial outcomes, but on how effectively technology and teams work together to improve productivity, reduce friction, and accelerate decision-making.

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology, LLC provides an innovative, cloud-based platform for software, and data and service solutions to help healthcare organizations acquire insights, accelerate decisions, and enhance performance in support of their missions. More than 2,300 organizations rely on Strata’s StrataJazz and Axiom solutions for market-leading service and enterprise performance management software, data, and intelligence solutions. To learn more about Strata and why the company has been named the market leader for Business Decision Support for more than 15 consecutive years, please go to www.stratadecision.com.

Strata Social Networks

LinkedIn: Strata Decision Technology

Media contact:

Stephanie Fergione, Inkhouse

strata@inkhouse.com