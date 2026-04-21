Fogo de Chão Makes its Debut in Chile with Opening of Two Locations in Santiago

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced it has made its debut in Chile, marking the brand’s entry into a new South American market. The brand opened its first Chile location in January 2026 at CV Galeria in Vitacura, Santiago, and today celebrates the opening of its second Santiago restaurant at Cenco Costanera, Providencia, Santiago.

Fogo’s first Chile restaurant is located inside CV Galeria, a vibrant shopping and dining destination at Alonso de Córdova 4355 in Santiago, Chile. The brand’s second Santiago location opens today at Avenida Andrés Bello 2447, local 5560, Cenco Costanera, Providencia. Upon entering the restaurant, guests are welcomed by a warm, timeless design that reflects Fogo de Chão’s Brazilian heritage. The space is designed to highlight the tradition of churrasco, creating an inviting environment for guests to enjoy the full dining experience. When visiting the Santiago restaurants guests can enjoy premium amenities such as a Dry Aged locker for the finest cuts of aged proteins, a vibrant Bar Fogo offering craft cocktails and wines, and the signature Market Table, showcasing Fogo de Chão’s selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more.

“These openings represent an important milestone for Fogo, as they mark our debut in Chile with two Santiago locations,” said Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão. “We are thrilled to continue our expansion in South America, strengthening our presence in a region that is deeply connected to our roots. Looking ahead, we remain committed to sharing our authentic Brazilian hospitality and churrasco experience with guests in both new and existing markets across the globe.”

Fogo is set to accelerate its growth in 2026 with a development pipeline that includes strategic domestic and international openings in markets such Las Vegas, Nevada, Peabody, Massachusetts, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tegucigalpa, Honduras and more. The newly developed and remodeled restaurants will showcase Fogo’s enhanced design and innovation platforms, offering a warm, timeless and approachable setting where guests enjoy a 360-degree view of an open Churrasco grill and can watch Gaucho Chefs butcher, hand carve and grill high‑quality cuts of protein over an open flame.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a 46-year-old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of high-quality proteins butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The nutrient-dense Market Table offers a selection of wholesome seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com