Aqua-Tots Swim School Expands Presence in Thailand with Two New Locations in Rayong and Nonthaburi

Phoenix, AZ, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is proud to announce the opening of two new locations in Thailand: Aqua-Tots Rayong, owned by locals Beauty Sarunthorn and Boss Weeraphat Wongmaneerung, and Aqua-Tots Ratchapruek–Chaiyapruek, owned by Tiparad Sitthimonamnuay. These additions reflect the brand’s continued growth across the region and its long-standing commitment to making high-quality swim education accessible to more families.

As Aqua-Tots expands its footprint in Thailand, the focus remains on equipping children with essential water safety skills while fostering confidence both in and out of the water. The new schools are purpose-built, modern facilities designed to provide a safe, welcoming environment where children of all abilities can learn and grow through structured, year-round swim instruction.

In Thailand, where waterways, coastal areas, and aquatic recreation are integral to daily life, swim education plays an important role in child safety. Drowning incidents peak during the summer months, with an average of 327 fatalities each April, and increase during water-centric celebrations such as Songkran, according to Thailand’s Public Health Ministry’s Office of the Permanent Secretary. Research shows that formal swim lessons can significantly reduce the risk of drowning, reinforcing the value of consistent, early instruction.

“Expanding into more communities across Thailand allows us to reach more families with skills that truly make a difference,” said Owner Tiparad Sitthimonamnuay, who is also Aqua-Tots Thailand’s master developer. “Learning to swim is not just an activity, it’s a life-saving ability. These new schools represent an opportunity to build safer communities, support parents, and help children develop confidence that extends far beyond the pool.”

Founded more than three decades ago in the United States by Ron and Jane Sciarro, Aqua-Tots began with a simple mission: to save lives through swim lessons. Starting as a local, mobile swim business, the company quickly grew after joining forces with Co-Founders Paul and Heather Preston. Together they brought the idea of an indoor swim school franchise to life. Today, Aqua-Tots has grown into a global movement, grounded in a proven curriculum and a child-first approach to teaching. Today, Aqua-Tots serves families in 14 countries with more than 180 locations and has taught over 2.5 million children how to swim.

“Our growth in Thailand reflects both the need and the enthusiasm for high-quality swim instruction,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “We are honored to continue expanding alongside dedicated franchise partners who share our commitment to water safety and community impact. Every new school brings us closer to a world where each child has the opportunity to learn this essential life skill.”

Aqua-Tots Rayong and Aqua-Tots Ratchapruek–Chaiyapruek are now open and welcoming families. Both locations offer comprehensive swim programs for children starting as young as four months old, with lessons tailored to all skill levels in a supportive, family-friendly setting.



To learn more these locations, please visit thailand.aqua-tots.com. To inquire about franchising with Aqua-Tots Swim School, go to aquatotsfranchise.com.

###

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

Attachments