Eyeota and ShareThis, a Predactiv Company Launch High-Intent Audience Solution Built for Global Activation

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota , a Dun & Bradstreet company and global provider of audience solutions, has teamed up with ShareThis, a Predactiv Company, focused on behavioral data and predictive intent modeling through its Predactiv Data Platform, to launch ShareThis In-Market, Powered by Eyeota. The new offering enables advertisers to activate 900 in-market audience segments built from ShareThis predictive intent signals across leading DSPs and programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk. By applying advanced AI and LLM‑driven modeling, Eyeota and ShareThis help ensure these audiences are built for scale, consistency, and performance across global markets.

ShareThis In-Market, Powered by Eyeota, enables advertisers to reach high-intent audiences with precision, using predictive intent signals to identify consumers most likely to take action. ShareThis uses proprietary AI models to analyze behavioral signals across its global data footprint and identify users with a strong likelihood of taking action. Eyeota then selects the top 1% of those signals and applies its own AI-driven modeling to transform these signals into scalable, activation-ready audiences through its privacy-first, ID-agnostic infrastructure.

“This new offering makes it easier for marketers to reach the right consumers, even as signals are disappearing and the ecosystem is becoming more fragmented,” said Marc Fanelli, SVP Global Digital Audiences & Operations at Dun & Bradstreet. “By selecting the highest intent signals from ShareThis and translating them into addressable audiences through our global, ID-agnostic infrastructure, we’re enabling advertisers to reach consumers based on what they are likely to do next, not just what they have done in the past.”

These segments span key advertiser verticals including Automotive, Finance & Insurance, Retail & Ecommerce, CPG, Travel & Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment, and more, enabling marketers to reach high‑intent consumers across global, omnichannel environments including CTV, display, mobile, social, audio, and digital out-of-home. Backed by ShareThis’s scale of over 3 million domains, 60 billion monthly events, and more than 1 billion users, the offering enables advertisers to consistently activate high-intent audiences across fragmented identifiers and media environments. Eyeota’s AI-driven modeling and identity capabilities helps ensure these audiences are scaled, interoperable, and consistently actionable across programmatic platforms.

“Our predictive models are built to identify real consumer intent as it forms, relying on behavioral signals observed across the open web,” said Michael Gorman, Chief Product Officer at Predactiv. “By combining our AI-driven scoring with Eyeota’s modeling and activation capabilities, we’re able to translate high-intent signals into scalable, privacy-conscious audiences, giving marketers a clearer path to reach audiences who are most likely to take meaningful action.”

The solution is available today through major DSPs, including The Trade Desk.

About Predactiv

Predactiv is a data and technology company specializing in transforming data assets through a proprietary AI-driven platform. The Predactiv Data Platform features real-time consumer insights, analytics, audience creation, and activation. The core of Predactiv’s platform is its proprietary real-time global digital behavioral dataset. Predactiv collects and analyzes vast amounts of data to help businesses understand consumer intent and optimize marketing strategies. The Predactiv Data Platform emerged from the success of ShareThis, a leading data and programmatic advertising provider, recognized for pioneering the use of AI in audience and insight creation. ShareThis is now a Predactiv Company. Predactiv, and ShareThis, a Predactiv Company, are based in Palo Alto, CA.

About Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company

Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company, is a leading global provider of audience solutions empowering businesses worldwide. Brands and agencies leverage Eyeota to enrich insights, enhance personalization, and transform omnichannel targeting. The enabling ingredient pushing legacy data into digital, Eyeota’s agnostic approach to identity and global data interoperability onboards and activates data assets on behalf of data owners and publishers. Founded in 2010 and acquired by Dun & Bradstreet in 2021, Eyeota operates in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas, creating a new infusion of technology, identity, and connectivity that modernizes data for new digital applications in over 180 countries.



Media Contact:

Sarah PoVey

Broadsheet Communications for Eyeota

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