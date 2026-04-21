EMPLOYERS® Becomes First Insurance Carrier to Launch Quoting App in the ChatGPT App Directory

RENO, Nev., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMPLOYERS (NYSE: EIG), America’s workers’ comp specialist®, today announced it has launched an app in the ChatGPT App Directory, becoming the first known insurance carrier to do so and bringing its workers’ compensation quoting capability directly into the platform.

Unlike a traditional insurance quoting process, the experience is designed to reduce friction at the point of entry, allowing business owners to begin the process conversationally without navigating complex forms or terminology.

Through the EMPLOYERS experience in ChatGPT, users can:

Describe their business, location, payroll, employee count, and years in operation through a simple, guided exchange

Receive a real-time premium estimate

Seamlessly transition to a full quoting experience if they choose to proceed



“This positions EMPLOYERS at the forefront of AI-native insurance distribution,” said Katherine Antonello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Employers Holdings, Inc. “We are not waiting for the industry to define this channel. We are defining it.”

Placing quoting directly inside ChatGPT creates a new entry point for how businesses begin the insurance process, connecting EMPLOYERS to customers earlier in their decision journey.

“Workers’ comp quoting has never lived inside a consumer AI assistant. The data requirements, state-specific eligibility rules, and underwriting complexity made it a non-starter,” said Kelley Kage, Chief Information Officer of EMPLOYERS. “What changed for us is Model Context Protocol (MCP). By implementing an MCP server that wraps our existing patented Digital Agency Service API, we exposed our real-time rating and classification engine to ChatGPT as a set of structured tool calls. No new underwriting logic, no shadow rating. ChatGPT orchestrates the conversation and our API does the work.”

This is part of a broader expansion of technology and AI capabilities into new channels. Earlier this year, EMPLOYERS also introduced its Excess Workers’ Compensation product, developed with advanced analytics and AI-powered capabilities designed to deliver deeper insights and more proactive risk management.

Click here to access the EMPLOYERS workers’ compensation app, now available in the ChatGPT App Directory.

About EMPLOYERS

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance, excess workers’ compensation, and related services (collectively “EMPLOYERS”) focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in lower hazard industries with its guaranteed cost product and self-insured enterprises with its excess workers compensation product. EMPLOYERS leverages over a century of experience to deliver comprehensive coverage solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. Drawing from its long history and extensive knowledge, EMPLOYERS empowers businesses by protecting their most valuable asset – their employees – through exceptional claims management, loss control, and risk management services, to help businesses create safer work environments.



EMPLOYERS is also proud to offer Cerity®, which is focused on providing digital-first, direct-to-consumer workers’ compensation insurance solutions with fast and affordable coverage options through a user-friendly online platform.

EMPLOYERS operates throughout the United States, apart from four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Workers’ Compensation insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, and Excess Workers’ Compensation is offered through Employers Assurance Company. Each of EMPLOYERS insurance subsidiaries is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity Services, Inc., are subsidiaries of Employers Holdings, Inc. EMPLOYERS® is a registered trademark of EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity® is a registered trademark of Cerity Services, Inc. For more information, please visit www.employers.com, www.employers.com/excess-workers-compensation/, and www.cerity.com.

ChatGPT is a product of OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company. ChatGPT is not an insurance agent or broker. Preliminary quotes are estimates based on information provided and are subject to underwriting review, eligibility, and applicable terms and conditions. OpenAI, ChatGPT, the “Blossom” or OpenAI logo, and GPT are trademarks or service marks of OpenAI OpCo, LLC. The EMPLOYERS workers' compensation app in ChatGPT is independently developed by EMPLOYERS and is not endorsed by or affiliated with OpenAI.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Eye

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

772-214-6153

keye@employers.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Pedraja

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

775-327-2706

mpedraja@employers.com