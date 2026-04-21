BOS RFID Division Secures $350,000 Order Extension

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies for the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors, today announced that its RFID division received a $350,000 extension from a major Israeli retail chain customer to a previous order of $540,000, which was reported on January 13, 2026. The extension brings the total value of this engagement to $890,000.

This customer operates a network of more than 300 stores across Israel, making it one of the country's largest retail chains. The Company expects to deliver the extended order during the second quarter of 2026, following the original order, which was delivered during the first quarter of 2026.

“This order extension reflects our customer's confidence in BOS's solutions and ability to deliver exceptional value,” said Uzi Parizat, Vice President, RFID Division, BOS. “When we first began working with this customer, we outlined a vision for a comprehensive, end-to-end partnership — from inventory control to logistics automation to automatic data capture — and it is encouraging to see this vision materialize. The fact that a retailer of this scale continues to expand its business with us is a strong testament to its satisfaction with our performance, and we believe there may be additional opportunities to expand this relationship over time.”

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.





For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com .

For additional information, contact:

Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-542525925

eyac@boscom.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up with or stay ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of ongoing armed conflict and security conditions in Israel and in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.