Brain Cancer Canada Marks Brain Cancer Awareness Month in May with National Landmark Lightings, Community Events, New Research Investments, and a Call to Action

Awareness events

Research grant awards

Gala for Brain Cancer Research with Catherine Wreford and Dr. Cynthia Hawkins





TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada (BCC), the only national charity exclusively dedicated to funding brain cancer research, is marking Brain Cancer Awareness May with a powerful nationwide campaign uniting communities through landmark lightings, new research investments, educational posts, its signature Gala for Brain Cancer Research, community events and inspiring storytelling.

Throughout May, iconic landmarks across Canada will be illuminated in support of the brain cancer community, shining a light on a disease that remains underfunded and often overlooked. These symbolic lightings serve as a tribute to those affected and a call to action for greater awareness, investment and hope.

“But Brain Cancer Awareness Month is about more than recognition, it’s about action,” said Angela Scalisi, Chair of Brain Cancer Canada. “Through national visibility, community support and critical research funding, we are working to change the future for patients and families facing this devastating diagnosis.”

Since 2015, Brain Cancer Canada has funded 31 research projects across more than a dozen institutions, directing nearly $3 million toward advancing new therapies and scientific breakthroughs. As a fully volunteer-driven organization, it ensures that every dollar raised goes directly toward research.

As part of its continued commitment to advancing research, Brain Cancer Canada is proud to announce new funding for innovative projects aimed at improving outcomes for patients facing some of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer, including glioblastoma. These investments support leading researchers across the country working to better understand, diagnose and treat brain tumours.

To further accelerate progress, Brain Cancer Canada will host its annual Gala for Brain Cancer Research, the most impactful gala for brain cancer research in Canada, on Friday, May 22, at Paramount Event Space in Vaughan, Ontario. The event will bring together the brain cancer community, including those directly impacted, alongside leaders, advocates and supporters to raise essential funds for life-saving research.

The evening will be hosted by Catherine Wreford, winner of The Amazing Race Canada and a powerful advocate living with brain cancer. The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Cynthia Hawkins, a world-leading pathologist focused on discovering effective treatment options for deadly pediatric brain tumours including DMG/DIPG.

This event plays a critical role in enabling the organization to fund bold, early-stage projects with the potential to transform treatment and improve survival.

Brain cancer remains one of the most urgent and challenging areas in oncology:

There are over 120 different types of brain tumours, approximately one-third of which are cancerous (brain cancer).

On average, 9 Canadians are diagnosed with brain cancer every day. It is the leading cause of cancer death in children and young adults under 40

Glioblastoma, the most common malignant brain tumour in adults, has a prognosis often measured in months, not years

Survival rates have seen limited improvement in decades, underscoring the critical need for research investment





About Brain Cancer Canada

Brain Cancer Canada is the only national, 100% volunteer-driven charity dedicated exclusively to funding research for cancerous brain tumours. Recognized by leading neurospecialists as Canada’s foremost mechanism for brain cancer research funding, the organization is committed to accelerating discoveries and improving outcomes for patients nationwide.

Availability for Interview

The following people are available for further information and interviews leading up to and during events and activities in Brain Cancer Awareness Month. For more information, contact:

1. Catherine Wreford, Engagement Ambassador, Brain Cancer Canada, catherine@braincancercanada.ca

Catherine is a celebrated performer, educator, and winner of The Amazing Race Canada. Living with brain cancer, she uses her platform to raise awareness, inspire others, and advocate for increased research funding. As an Engagement Ambassador, Catherine brings a powerful voice and national visibility to the brain cancer community.

Stuart Selby, Engagement Ambassador, Brain Cancer Canada, stuart@braincancercanada.ca

A retired pharmaceutical professional, Stuart brings decades of industry expertise to Brain Cancer Canada. Following his own brain cancer diagnosis, he has become a passionate advocate for research, awareness, and patient support. Stuart leverages both his professional background and personal journey to help strengthen engagement efforts and advance the organization’s mission.

Angela Scalisi, Founder & Chair, Brain Cancer Canada, angela@braincancercanada.ca

Angela co-founded Brain Cancer Canada in response to her brother Bernardo’s diagnosis, transforming a deeply personal journey into purpose. Bernardo lived with courage and resilience for 12 years. He passed away in January 2025 at 37 years old.

Angela has been instrumental in building a 100% volunteer-driven national organization dedicated to advancing brain cancer research. Her leadership is rooted in a commitment to ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly toward meaningful impact for patients and families.