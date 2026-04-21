Lice Clinics of America – Longmont Hosts Annual Easter “Egg Hunt” with Free Lice Checks & Treatments

Longmont, CO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easter may be over this year, but Lice Clinics of America – Longmont is hosting one more egg hunt. Instead of candy-filled eggs, this Annual Easter “Egg Hunt” focuses on finding and eliminating lice eggs.

On Saturday, April 25th from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, families are invited to take part in this unique, educational, and highly valuable event featuring free professional head checks and free lice treatments.

This “Egg Hunt” highlights the importance of identifying lice eggs (nits) early—before they spread. Using expert techniques and advanced treatment methods, trained technicians will thoroughly check and, if needed, treat each guest.

“We like to have a little fun with it while still addressing a very real issue for families,” said Owner Robin Martinez-Elyea. “Our Annual Easter ‘Egg Hunt’ is all about finding those lice eggs and taking care of the problem quickly, safely, and effectively. This is our fourth year hosting the egg hunt, so I’m sure we’ll see lots of kids.”

Due to the thorough nature of the service and high demand, appointments are required.

Event Details:

What: Annual Easter “Egg Hunt” (Lice Egg Detection & Removal)

Annual Easter “Egg Hunt” (Lice Egg Detection & Removal) When: Saturday, April 25th | 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, April 25th | 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM Where: Lice Clinics of America – Longmont, CO

Lice Clinics of America – Longmont, CO Cost: Free

Free Appointment Required: Yes

Important: Spots fill up quickly. Families are encouraged to call now to schedule and secure their appointment.

Call to Schedule: 970-233-8787

For scheduling and additional information, please contact Lice Clinics of America – Longmont directly at the number above.

Lice Clinics of America is the nation’s largest network of professional lice treatment centers and exclusively offers the FDA-cleared AirAllé® device, which eliminates lice and more than 99% of eggs in a single treatment—without harmful pesticides.