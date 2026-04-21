Emojis Are Redefining Traditional E-commerce Search

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis of millions of ecommerce search inquiries by Fast Simon , the leading AI-powered eCommerce shopping optimization platform, shows skyrocketing use of emojis in apparel, footwear and accessory (AFA) shoppers.

The data highlights a shift from literal product keywords to more nuanced, lifestyle-driven intent.

In 2025, emoji searches grew 42% between Q1 and Q4. Year-over-Year growth in Q1 is even more dramatic with emoji search growing 40% in Q1 alone.

The top 10 emoji searches in 2025 were dominated by standard apparel icons: the sneaker emoji, the high-heeled shoe emoji, and the dress emoji.

The 2026 data reveals a more diverse and expressive landscape, with searches for beauty-intent icons like the kiss emoji and performance-related symbols like the boxing glove emoji.



Emojis Express Shopper Intent, Mood, and Sub-Cultures

The findings suggest that emojis are being used to communicate mood, urgency, and specific subcultures. Notable entries in this year’s top 10 include:

Lifestyle & Routine: The combination of the coffee emoji plus an emoji of a runner indicates active morning routines.

Niche Expression: Highly specific strings, such as the wolf emoji plus several colored hearts, points toward fan merchandise and pop-culture trends.

Sentiment-Driven Search: The use of repeated "weary face" emojis, suggests either deep-niche product frustration or a specific "vibe" search common in Gen Z demographics.



“Shoppers are moving away from the rigid vocabulary of traditional search toward a more fluid, visual shorthand,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. “For retailers, the challenge is no longer just indexing keywords. It is about using AI to interpret the emotional and contextual intent behind a single icon or a string of emojis.”

Shoppers Combine Emojis and Keywords Into Single Searches

The report also identifies the growing trend of "hybrid" searches that combine emojis with specific keywords. Shoppers are using this technique to both refine results and pair visual inspiration with technical specifications. Examples of high-performing combinations include:

Price-Sensitive Luxury: Combining currency with fashion icons, such as "$200” with the high-heeled shoe emoji.

Specific Attribute Discovery: Using color adjectives with icons, like "white" with the jeans emoji

Occasion-Based Gifting: High-intent pairings such as the wedding ring emoji with the word "wedding" or the bathtub emoji with the word "room" for home decor.



How Merchandisers Can Capture Both High-Intent Shoppers and Low-Intent Shoppers Using Emojis

For enterprise-level retailers, the rise of emoji search requires a more sophisticated merchandising approach:

High-intent shoppers use emojis to find products faster.

Low-intent shoppers use emojis to browse “vibes.”

To maintain high conversion rates, brands must ensure their search engines can process non-textual data, such as emojis, and map those emojis accurately to relevant product catalogs.

To read the full report, visit the website .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon redefines ecommerce product discovery by combining AI with merchant insight to inspire shoppers. Merchandising, personalization, search, and AI assistants operate together, adapting to every shopper interaction, delivering sustained increases in conversion, AOV, and revenue. Thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands — including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique and many others — integrate Fast Simon seamlessly with Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, Magento and other popular platforms.

For more information, visit fastsimon.com , follow the company on LinkedIn , Instagram and X , or schedule a demo .