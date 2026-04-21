Bevi Moves Beyond Water, Unveils Brand Refresh and Fully Connected Beverage Platform



The Bevi Signature Countertop featuring an updated, intuitive user interface, set to roll out across machines this year.

BOSTON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bevi today announced a brand refresh designed to better reflect the company’s evolution from the creator of the Smart Water Cooler® to the leading connected beverage platform for commercial spaces. This next chapter is marked by the introduction of several new products that diversify Bevi’s offerings beyond water, cementing its position at the forefront of the commercial beverage category.

Bevi Expands Functional Beverage Offerings, Delivering Nutrition with Hydration

A recent EY Consumer Beverage Survey found that wellness expectations are now shaping how consumers evaluate beverage choices. As a result, the interest in functional beverage options has increased dramatically in recent years—with research firms predicting the better-for-you beverage market will hit $355.5 billion by 2033.

To continue meeting this rapid demand, Bevi is adding a new functional enhancement to build on its existing offerings , which include Vitamin Boost, Electrolytes, Energy Boost, and Focus Blend. In addition, the company is introducing its first soda option and new hardware, deepening its commitment to building a healthier, more sustainable world, one drink at a time.

Specifically, Bevi is announcing:

Prebiotics - Bevi’s fifth wellness enhancement, offering 4 grams of fiber per 12oz serving to bring personalized, prebiotic power to every drink. Bevi Prebiotics is unsweetened and can be combined with other Bevi flavors and enhancements for all-day drinkability.

- Bevi’s fifth wellness enhancement, offering 4 grams of fiber per 12oz serving to bring personalized, prebiotic power to every drink. Bevi Prebiotics is unsweetened and can be combined with other Bevi flavors and enhancements for all-day drinkability. BeviPop™ - Bevi’s better-for-you soda uses all natural flavors and no artificial sweeteners. Crafted solely for use in Bevi machines, BeviPop will give drinkers options beyond water that are healthier and more sustainable than traditional soda brands.

- Bevi’s better-for-you soda uses all natural flavors and no artificial sweeteners. Crafted solely for use in Bevi machines, BeviPop will give drinkers options beyond water that are healthier and more sustainable than traditional soda brands. Signature Countertop – The next era of the Bevi countertop machine, the Signature Countertop offers expanded customization with 8 flavor slots and the ability to mix up to 5 flavors and enhancements at once—including cold and ambient temperature options, with a hot water accessory planned as a future add-on. That’s thousands of possible drink combinations available in one machine. The Signature Countertop also features crisper carbonation, advanced filtration, and an updated, intuitive user interface.



With the introduction of BeviPop, customers will have the opportunity to add three new beverage selections to their Bevi machines:

Prebiotic BeviPop – This guilt-free, carbonated drink has added fiber, making enjoying soda an active part of wellness routines.

– This guilt-free, carbonated drink has added fiber, making enjoying soda an active part of wellness routines. BeviSport - A sports drink without the sugar crash, BeviSport is a fully customizable, electrolyte-boosted beverage with less sugar and no synthetic dyes.

- A sports drink without the sugar crash, BeviSport is a fully customizable, electrolyte-boosted beverage with less sugar and no synthetic dyes. BeviEnergy - A low-sugar, caffeinated beverage that delivers all the benefits of an energy drink, without the artificial ingredients.



Each of these products will be made available later this year.

In addition to the above, Bevi has also added a new, all-electric BeviMobile to its growing fleet of mobile beverage-testing vehicles. Acting as a user research experience on wheels, the BeviMobiles travel around the United States to offer a taste of the future of beverages to consumers.

Bevi: The Leading Connected Beverage Platform

With the launch of its expanded offerings, Bevi is establishing itself as the leading connected beverage platform, combining hardware, data, and beverage innovation to deliver still, sparkling, flavored, and enhanced drinks on demand. Bevi’s updated branding, which will be gradually introduced to machine interfaces throughout 2026, reflects this evolution and ensures greater alignment with the company’s long-term vision. As Bevi continues to scale, it remains dedicated to transforming the way the world drinks by making beverages fun, customizable, sustainable, and—most of all—delicious.

“Bevi is more than a water cooler; we are the operating system for the modern beverage,” said Cathy Lewenberg, CEO, Bevi. “Our sleek, easy-to-use countertop and standup machines empower people to craft their perfect drink—from healthier sodas and energy drinks to vitamin-enhanced sparkling or still waters. Today's announcement signals a new era for Bevi that goes beyond variety and a refreshed look and feel. It’s a definitive promise to continue providing a world-class beverage experience that makes plastic bottles and cans obsolete.”

Bevi was founded in 2013 with the distinct mission to eliminate reliance on single-use plastic bottles and cans by filtering and enhancing water already available at the tap with its Smart Water Cooler. Since then, demand for Bevi has skyrocketed across commercial spaces—offices, gyms, hotels, retail stores, airports, hospitals, universities, and more—with thousands of Bevi machine users across the United States, Canada, the UK, and Ireland.

This rapid expansion has been marked by several significant milestones. So far in 2026, Bevi:

Won the Tech Company of the Year, Growth Stage award from MassTLC .

. Ranked 19th among the 50 fastest-growing companies in New England by The Boston Globe .

. Officially surpassed one billion single-use plastic bottles and cans saved by its machines—the equivalent of about 115,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions avoided.



How to Find Bevi at The NAMA Show 2026

Bevi’s new brand and product suite will be on display at The NAMA Show 2026, taking place April 22-24, 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Bevi is executing several activations onsite, consisting of:

The Bevi booth (#626), which will unveil samples of four BeviPop flavors, Prebiotics, BeviSport, and BeviEnergy, showcase the Signature Countertop machine, and serve as the primary hub for attendees interested in meeting with Bevi experts.

The new, all-electric BeviMobile will be positioned outside the Los Angeles Convention Center for attendees to enjoy Bevi’s new beverages firsthand.

Aramark’s Imagination Way, where joint Bevi and Aramark customers can convene to sample Bevi’s latest beverage offerings.



In addition, Lewenberg will be moderating a panel titled, “How to Tailor an Effective Wellness-Centric Beverage Strategy.” Taking place 8-8:50 am PT on Wednesday, April 22, the session will feature the following beverage experts:

Erin Moshier, Chief Growth Officer at Aramark Refreshments (a Bevi partner)

Suzanne Navarro, Global Food & Beverage Director at Anduril Industries (a Bevi customer)

Operators and partners attending The NAMA Show 2026 are encouraged to visit Bevi’s various onsite locations to be among the first to see what's coming from the leader in experiential beverages for commercial spaces.

To learn more, visit bevi.co and follow Bevi on Instagram and LinkedIn . For more information on how to bring the BeviMobile to your local market, contact events@bevi.co .

About Bevi

Founded in 2013 with a vision to eliminate the need for single-use bottles and cans, Bevi is redefining how beverages are delivered in commercial spaces. Best known for its Smart Water Cooler®, Bevi has grown into the leading connected beverage platform, combining hardware, data, and beverage innovation to deliver still, sparkling, flavored, and enhanced drinks on demand. Powered by real-time connectivity and insights, Bevi enables organizations like Hyatt, Tripadvisor, Netflix, and Delta to offer customizable, healthy beverage experiences while reducing environmental impact. To date, Bevi machines have reduced the need for more than one billion single-use plastic bottles and cans. Thousands of users across the United States, Canada, the UK, and Ireland hydrate sustainably with Bevi machines, including workplaces, gyms, hotels, retail stores, airports, hospitals, universities, and more.

For more information, visit www.bevi.co and follow Bevi on Instagram and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

pr@bevi.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a0e868f-a0f4-425a-9ffd-2bd134bc8492