Mike Jackson Returns to Cority to Lead Enterprise Sales as AI Reshapes the EHS Software Market

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the converged platform for preventing EHS+ risks in operations, today announced the appointment of Mike Jackson as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales. Jackson returns to Cority after five years, bringing more than two decades of experience with the company and a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing global sales organizations.

Jackson originally joined Cority in its early days as Medgate. Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership roles across the EHS and enterprise software markets, most recently serving as Vice President of Global Sales at Enablon. His return comes at a pivotal moment for Cority, as the EHS market undergoes a major shift driven by AI and platform consolidation.

“Enterprise expectations in this market have changed,” said Jackson. “AI is raising the bar, and companies need more than point solutions. Cority made the right platform investments years ago, and that foundation is what now makes meaningful AI possible across EHS workflows. That is a big part of what brought me back.”

Jackson’s appointment comes as more organizations move beyond simply digitizing processes and expect software to deliver intelligence, speed up decision-making, and embed best practices into daily operations. Cority’s long-term investment in a unified architecture is helping customers connect safety, health, environmental, and risk workflows on a shared foundation built for AI.

“Mike’s return is a strong signal of where Cority is headed,” said Ryan Magee, CEO of Cority. “He understands this market at a deep level, has longstanding relationships with our customers, and knows what it takes to build and lead world-class sales teams. Just as importantly, he believes in the direction we are going and the value we are delivering to customers.”

Beyond his leadership experience, Jackson’s return reflects Cority’s culture and long-standing relationships across its customer and employee community. Many of Cority’s customers have partnered with the company for more than two decades, a depth of trust and continuity that continues to differentiate the business.

“I walked into Cority Connect and saw customers who have been with the company longer than I have,” Jackson added. “That kind of loyalty doesn’t come from software alone. It comes from trust. The people here care deeply about the work they do and the impact it has on keeping others safe, healthy, and protected. That is something special.”

Jackson will lead Cority’s global enterprise sales organization, focusing on accelerating growth, deepening strategic customer relationships, and expanding adoption of CorityOne and its AI-powered capabilities.

About Cority

Cority helps customers see and prevent risks across their operations in real time. Our EHS+ platform converges people, data, and AI agents to provide a clear view of information people can trust, automate workflows that make people more impactful, and deliver personalized insights and expertise to improve decision-making. While most solutions respond to risks one at a time, Cority helps prevent them across environmental management, employee health, safety, quality, and sustainability. For 40 years, Cority has been the market leader in EHS+, recognized by top analysts and trusted by more than 1,500 of the most complex organizations worldwide. Learn more at our homepage.

Media Contact:

Natalie Rizk

natalier@theriotmind.agency