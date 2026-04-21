Virtuix Showcases Virtual Terrain Walk to Senior Defense Officials at Immersive Technology Summit in Orlando

Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk Joined XR Hardware Panel as Virtuix Expands Defense Market Presence

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, today announced that the Company showcased its Virtual Terrain Walk (“VTW”) technology to senior officials representing multiple branches of the U.S. Department of Defense at the 4th Annual Immersive Technology Summit in Orlando, Florida on April 15, 2026. The live demonstration gave defense decision-makers a firsthand look at how VTW enables warfighters to rehearse missions with unrestricted 360-degree movement inside geo-specific, photorealistic virtual environments.

The 4th Annual Immersive Technology Summit featured Colonel Ted Stokes, Director of the U.S. Army’s Future Training Directorate, and John Meyers, Executive Director of the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, among other high-profile attendees. This year’s theme, “Mission-Ready Immersion: XR, Simulation, and AI Powering the Next Generation of MS&T,” centered on how XR and AI are being adopted across the defense training ecosystem.

Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk spoke on a panel about the latest developments in XR hardware, alongside Daniel O’Brien, President of HTC Vive Americas, and Skip Gimpel, CEO of Magicgate. The discussion explored emerging breakthrough devices for immersive training and the accelerating integration of full-body systems with simulation and AI platforms.

“We were thrilled to be part of this event and share the stage with some of the most innovative leaders in immersive training and simulation,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Chief Executive Officer of Virtuix. “Showing our Omni technology and Virtual Terrain Walk directly to senior defense leaders pushes the continued adoption of VTW as we accelerate our traction across the military and pursue larger government contracts.”

VTW is a multi-user virtual reality system for mission planning and rehearsal that lets 12+ warfighters physically walk, run, and crouch in any direction within geo-specific virtual environments. Using AI-driven 3D reconstruction, VTW rapidly turns real-world environments captured with 360-degree cameras into navigable, photorealistic virtual worlds, enabling soldiers to “walk the battlefield before they fight on it.”

The Orlando showcase builds on a series of recent defense milestones for Virtuix. In March 2026, the Company announced that it signed a development agreement with the U.S. Navy. Earlier that month, Virtuix announced that the U.S. Marine Corps had purchased an Omni One system in support of warfighter training and mission planning. Virtuix has also highlighted prior sales to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Yokota Air Base, reflecting growing engagement across multiple branches of the U.S. military.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company’s premier portfolio of “Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com

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