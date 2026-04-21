Global Military Rotorcraft Market to Hit USD 29.21 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Military Rotorcraft Market size is estimated at USD 21.10 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 29.21 billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 3.31% over 2026-2035. Due to increased defense modernization initiatives and the need for flexible air platforms, the worldwide military rotorcraft manufacturing sector is still expanding. Rotorcraft are essential to military services worldwide for outreach, combat, reconnaissance, personnel transport, and search and rescue operations.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 21.10 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 29.21 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 3.31%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Rising Defense Modernization and Fleet Replacement Programs Across Armed Forces Drive Market Growth Globally

The necessity to replace current fleets of aging helicopters and expanding defense modernization programs are two major factors that would support the military rotorcraft market. Many of the military rotorcraft in service today are 30 years or older, which leads to unacceptable obsolescence in comparison to the demands of modern combat, high repair costs, and decreased mission readiness. Militaries are concentrating their procurement strategy on next-generation rotorcraft, which can offer improved mobility, survivability, payload capability, and multi-mission flexibility, due to the increasing geopolitical complexity and mission needs. In today's modern warfare, a single aircraft was used for troop transport, ISR, combat support, search and rescue, and disaster response.

Major Military Rotorcraft Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Airbus Helicopters

Leonardo S.p.A.

Russian Helicopters

Bell Textron Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)

AVIC Helicopter Company

MD Helicopters, Inc.

NHIndustries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Embraer S.A.

PZL-Świdnik

Denel Aeronautics

Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation

AgustaWestland

Northrop Grumman

Safran Helicopter Engines

Segmentation Analysis:

By End User

The Defense Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force) segment dominated the Military Rotorcraft Market with a 64% revenue share in 2025, driven by sustained defense spending and fleet modernization programs globally. The Homeland Security & Government Agencies segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace, registering a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period, supported by rising border surveillance globally.

By Type

The Attack Helicopters segment occupied the major share at 43% of the total Military Rotorcraft sector in 2025 on account of growing geopolitical tensions globally. The Transport Helicopters segment is expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 5.37% during 2026–2035, supported by growing demand for rapid troop deployment and transportation support globally.

By Application

The Combat / Attack Operations segment held the largest revenue share of 42% in 2025, leverages growth in the use of rotorcraft in front-line applications globally. The Surveillance & Reconnaissance segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 6.33% from 2026–2035, driven by the increasing importance of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance in modern warfare.

By Weight / Size Class

The Medium Military Helicopters segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 45% in 2025, driven by their balanced capability across transport globally. The Light Military Helicopters segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 5.08% during 2026–2035, supported by rising demand for cost-effective platforms for training, reconnaissance, and light combat roles.

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Military Rotorcraft Market Key Segments

By Type

Attack Helicopters

Transport Helicopters

Multi-Mission Helicopters

Maritime / Naval Helicopters

By Application

Combat / Attack Operations

Transport & Logistics

Search & Rescue (SAR)

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

By Weight / Size Class

Light Military Helicopters

Medium Military Helicopters

Heavy / Heavy-Lift Helicopters

By End-User / Operator

Defense Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force)

Homeland Security & Government Agencies

Regional Insights:

The U.S. military rotorcraft market is estimated to be USD 6.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.20 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.50% due to long-term commitments for modernizations, ongoing fleet recapitalization initiatives, new procurement programs, and an increased focus on increasing mission capable rates amid combat operations and evolving requirements.

North America is expected to hold a 42% market share for military rotorcraft in 2025 due to strong operational needs, continuous fleet modernization, and consistent defense investment. In addition to upgrade, maintenance, and life extension efforts, long-term purchase programs are in place for attack, transport, and multi-role helicopters.

The Asia-Pacific Military Rotorcraft Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.49% between 2026 and 2035 due to increased military modernization initiatives, growing defense budgets, and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Lockheed Martin expanded its rotorcraft sustainment portfolio by introducing next-generation avionics upgrade packages designed to enhance mission survivability and network-centric warfare capabilities for allied military helicopter fleets.

, Lockheed Martin expanded its rotorcraft sustainment portfolio by introducing next-generation avionics upgrade packages designed to enhance mission survivability and network-centric warfare capabilities for allied military helicopter fleets. In June 2025, Airbus Helicopters introduced enhanced mission configuration upgrades for its military rotorcraft platforms, improving payload flexibility and multi-role adaptability for land and naval operations.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

FLEET DEPLOYMENT & OPERATIONAL UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand market scale and usage through insights on active rotorcraft fleets by type, service life, procurement rates, and annual flight hours across mission profiles.

– helps you understand market scale and usage through insights on active rotorcraft fleets by type, service life, procurement rates, and annual flight hours across mission profiles. ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION & UPGRADE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate modernization trends through adoption of advanced avionics, unmanned and optionally piloted systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and retrofit rates for legacy platforms.

– helps you evaluate modernization trends through adoption of advanced avionics, unmanned and optionally piloted systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and retrofit rates for legacy platforms. MAINTENANCE EFFICIENCY & MISSION READINESS BENCHMARKS – helps you assess operational effectiveness through maintenance turnaround times, mission-ready rates, overhaul frequency, and overall fleet reliability.

– helps you assess operational effectiveness through maintenance turnaround times, mission-ready rates, overhaul frequency, and overall fleet reliability. SUPPLY CHAIN RELIABILITY & LOGISTICS PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS – helps you identify potential risks through parts availability, supply chain reliability across regions, and logistics efficiency impacting operational continuity.

– helps you identify potential risks through parts availability, supply chain reliability across regions, and logistics efficiency impacting operational continuity. TRAINING CAPACITY & PERSONNEL READINESS METRICS – helps you evaluate workforce preparedness through pilot training volumes, required training hours, pilot-to-rotorcraft ratios, and technical training levels for maintenance personnel.

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Military Rotorcraft Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 US$ 21.10 Billion Market Size by 2035 US$ 29.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.31 % From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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