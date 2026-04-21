Dextall Opens Kora Studio Early Access, Automating Facade Design in Revit





Kora Studio running inside Revit, automating facade design coordination

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dextall, the AI-powered prefabricated facade company headquartered in New York City, today opens Early Access to Kora Studio, a Revit-native facade design platform for architects on curtain wall and facade-intensive projects. The platform runs entirely inside Revit, requiring no new software, and automates the coordination that follows every facade design decision. Kora Studio’s AI eliminates an average of 315 hours of manual expert work per mid- and high-rise project.

No New Software. No New Workflow.

Kora Studio runs entirely inside Revit. There is no separate application to install, no file format translation, and no departure from the workflow architecture firms already use. An architect opens their Revit project and uses Kora’s guided editors to set up and iterate the facade system from LOD 100 through LOD 300.

When a design decision changes, Kora’s AI engine propagates the update automatically across the coordinated model, using constraint logic trained on Dextall’s manufacturing data. What takes weeks manually now takes only minutes.

The 315-Hour Problem

Today’s facade design workflow in Revit depends on repetitive, expert-level manual modeling. Every update requires senior Revit skill to execute. If the person who owns that knowledge is unavailable, the project stalls.

On a typical mid- or high-rise project, the manual coordination overhead includes:

Designing panel types: weeks of senior modeling time

Light and air calculations and compliance checks: days

Coordination across the full facade model after every design decision: weeks more





That process overhead averages 315 hours per project — not because of design complexity, but because of manual process. Kora Studio’s AI eliminates it.

How Kora Studio Works

Kora Studio applies machine learning models trained on thousands of facade configurations to automate the coordination layer. The constraint logic accounts for structural tolerances, manufacturing constraints, and installation sequencing — replacing manual expert judgment with instant, manufacturing-aware iteration.

For projects where Dextall is selected as the manufacturer, the benefits compound: shop drawings and fabrication drawings are generated automatically, eliminating the months of manual detailing work that normally sit between design completion and fabrication.





Kora Studio facade model view, LOD 100 through LOD 300 inside Revit









“Architects should be designing, not drawing lines. In a conventional facade workflow, every design decision triggers hours of manual coordination work: adjusting panel grids, chasing changes through the model, checking whether the updated geometry can actually be built. Kora Studio absorbs all of that automatically. And because every option the platform generates is built on real manufacturing constraints, everything an architect designs in Kora is already buildable. There is no separate research step. Architects get that time back.”

— Aurimas Sabulis, Founder and CEO, Dextall

A video demonstration of Kora Studio is available at: https://youtu.be/mFeh2UaCGCA?si=4BLAPa147jm0XCIO

Early Access Partners

Aufgang Architects, the second most active architecture firm in New York City by square footage under design, and SAE+ are among the confirmed Early Access partners. Both firms are using Kora Studio on active projects and contributing to the product roadmap.





Active high-rise facade project, New York City

“The time we used to spend on facade coordination, manually chasing panel grid changes through the model, managing RFIs that came from inconsistencies in the documentation, Kora Studio absorbs. We get that time back to spend on the design decisions that actually require an architect.”

— Early Access partner, Aufgang Architects

Backed by Five Years of Production Data

The platform is the public-facing layer of a five-year investment Dextall has made in digital-to-fabrication infrastructure. The underlying AI logic — parametric and generative rules accounting for structural tolerances, manufacturing constraints, and installation sequencing — was trained on Dextall’s own production operations.

Dextall holds a $210 million project backlog across active high-rise projects in New York with Turner Construction, Suffolk Construction, SOM (Skidmore, Owings and Merrill), SLCE Architects, Aufgang Architects, and L&M Development. Dextall is actively developing AI-assisted panel optimization that will further compress the design-to-fabrication timeline.

Apply for Kora Studio Early Access

Kora Studio is available to architecture firms in Early Access while pricing is finalized. The roadmap — shaped in part by Early Access partners — is focused on expanding supported facade typologies and adding AI-generated compliance analysis, automated engineering outputs, and generative facade options.

Apply or learn more: kora.studio | Contact: sales@kora.studio

About Dextall

Dextall is an AI-powered prefabricated facade company headquartered in New York City that engineers and manufactures custom facade panels for mid- and high-rise construction, combining proprietary digital-to-fabrication technology with precision manufacturing. The company holds a $210 million project backlog and works with Turner Construction, Suffolk Construction, SOM (Skidmore, Owings and Merrill), SLCE Architects, Aufgang Architects, and L&M Development on active high-rise projects across New York. Kora Studio, Dextall’s Revit-native facade design platform, is available in Early Access at kora.studio.

www.dextall.com | www.kora.studio

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