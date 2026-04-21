Eclipse Energy and Wood to Scale Hydrogen Production from End-of-Life Oil Fields

HOUSTON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand accelerates for scalable, cost-effective hydrogen, Eclipse Energy and Wood have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the commercialization and global deployment of subsurface hydrogen production.

The partnership combines Wood’s global engineering, consulting, and decarbonization expertise with Eclipse’s subsurface hydrogen technology, which repurposes existing oil reservoirs into low-cost hydrogen-producing assets. It aims to advance hydrogen projects from early development to commercial execution. The partnership comes as Eclipse transitions from technology validation to commercial execution, with multiple projects progressing this year.

Eclipse’s approach leverages existing oilfield infrastructure to produce low-cost, sustainable hydrogen, avoiding high capital expenditure typically associated with greenfield hydrogen developments. By repurposing end-of-life assets, the model challenges the perception that clean hydrogen must come at a premium, while creating new revenue opportunities for their partners through geoscience, engineering, and microbiology expertise.

“Scaling hydrogen requires more than innovation—it requires pragmatism,” said Prabhdeep Singh Sekhon, CEO of Eclipse Energy. “At Eclipse, we see the subsurface not as a legacy of the energy system, but as its next frontier. By converting end-of-life oil fields into productive hydrogen assets, we can deliver a pathway that is both economically and operationally viable. Partnering with Wood strengthens our ability to move projects forward at the pace and scale required in the global market.”

Through this partnership, Eclipse will continue to lead on technology development and commercial project origination, alongside its oil field services execution partner, Weatherford. In tandem, Wood will provide engineering design, downstream expertise and advisory support including decarbonization strategy, lifecycle assessment (LCA), and levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) analysis.

“We are proud to partner with Eclipse as they move subsurface hydrogen from innovation to commercial reality,” said Dan Carter, President of Consulting at Wood. “This technology has the potential to extend the life of mature assets and oil fields, while delivering a scalable source of lower-carbon hydrogen. We’re pleased to provide the engineering and advisory expertise to help accelerate deployment in global markets.”

Eclipse and Wood’s partnership creates new opportunities for international deployment across the globe. The companies already have projects underway, with plans to publish levelized cost of hydrogen and carbon intensity results within the first half of this year.

About Eclipse Energy

Eclipse Energy is an energy technology company that turns oil field liabilities into revenue-generating assets. Using deep microbiology, coupled with existing hydrocarbon infrastructure, Eclipse Energy’s proprietary biotechnology transforms depleted oil fields into cost-effective, sustainable hydrogen underground. Working with leading energy companies, investors, operators, off-takers, and public institutions around the globe, Eclipse Energy delivers a scalable, sustainable technology focused on being a stable and secure part of the energy landscape.

About Wood

Wood is a global leader in consulting, engineering and operations for the energy and materials sectors. With 33,000 people in around 50 countries, Wood supports clients across the full asset lifecycle, delivering safe, predictable outcomes while enabling resilient operations and a lower-carbon future. Wood forms the Energy & Materials pillar of Sidara - a global partnership uniting leading multidisciplinary engineering, design, and project management companies. www.woodgroup.com