SEALSQ Advances Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) in Silicon to Counter AI-Driven Threats Following Anthropic’s Mythos Breakthrough

Geneva, Switzerland, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today provides an update to its previous communication on the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and quantum-era cybersecurity risks, highlighting how recent breakthroughs in AI are reinforcing the urgent need for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and other secure algorithms to be embedded directly into semiconductor infrastructure.

Since Anthropic unveiled Claude Mythos Preview on April 7, 2026, the model has drawn significant attention in cybersecurity for its advanced capabilities in coding, reasoning, and vulnerability discovery. In response to the risks, Anthropic has restricted access to Mythos and launched “Project Glasswing,” a cross-industry initiative to secure critical software. Mythos significantly outperforms previous models, uncovering serious long-standing flaws in widely used software.

As AI agents become fully autonomous cybersecurity actors, they accelerate both offensive and defensive operations, systematically exploring attack paths and using sophisticated evasion techniques. This evolution also amplifies the quantum threat by enabling faster identification of cryptographic weaknesses and shortening the effective lifespan of classical encryption through “harvest now, decrypt later” strategies.

In this new environment, software-based security alone is no longer sufficient. SEALSQ emphasizes that the most effective long-term mitigation is the integration of Post-Quantum Cryptography and other secure algorithms directly into silicon. By embedding PQC into secure microcontrollers and semiconductor components, cryptographic operations are executed within tamper-resistant hardware environments, creating an immutable root of trust that cannot be altered, bypassed, or extracted—even by AI-driven attacks.

This hardware-based approach fundamentally reduces the attack surface by mitigating vulnerabilities linked to software layers and misconfigurations. It ensures that cryptographic keys are generated, stored, and used entirely within secure environments, protecting from unauthorized access or exfiltration. As a result, even highly autonomous AI agents would be unable to escalate privileges or compromise protected systems.

While no system can claim absolute theoretical immunity, embedding PQC in silicon raises the barrier to attack to a level that is practically unfeasible. Unlike software defenses, which can be continuously probed and exploited by AI, hardware-enforced cryptographic protections are inherently resistant to observation, manipulation, and iterative attack strategies.

The convergence of advanced AI and emerging quantum computing capabilities is creating a new cybersecurity reality where hardware-rooted, quantum-resilient infrastructures can provide sustainable protection. SEALSQ remains at the forefront of this transformation, developing next-generation semiconductors designed to secure digital ecosystems against both AI-driven cyber threats and future quantum attacks.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com









