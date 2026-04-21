Lifestyle Expert Bethany Braun-Silva Shares Mother’s Day Gift Ideas on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and with calendars filling up with family gatherings, brunch plans, and spring celebrations, the big question is what to get mom this year. Recently, Lifestyle Expert Bethany Braun-Silva conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to highlight a wide range of stylish, comfortable, and affordable Mother’s Day gift ideas from SHEIN, featuring trendy, quality pieces designed to help moms feel confident and celebrated.

As shoppers prepare for the holiday, common questions are emerging around what to buy, how to stay on trend, and how to find meaningful gifts at an affordable price point. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from Braun-Silva:

What are the best Mother’s Day gifts this year?

This year’s most popular gifts focus on combining style with practicality, with pieces that moms can wear and enjoy every day. Braun-Silva highlights that SHEIN offers a wide range of trendy, affordable, quality options, including effortless spring outfits that balance comfort and style.

“You know, as a mom, I always say Mother’s Day is less about the big, flashy gift and more about feeling appreciated and honestly, something as simple as a great outfit can really do that,” said Braun-Silva. “It’s that feeling of, ‘Oh wow, I feel like myself again,’ which I think so many moms can relate to.”

Among her top picks are easy, everyday looks like the SHEIN striped knitted vest paired with the plain front tie pocket shorts, lightweight and flattering pieces that feel effortlessly put together. She also highlights the SHEIN linen loose long sleeve and shorts set for its breathable, flowy feel, as well as the linen style wide leg trousers styled with the elegant short sleeve knit sweater for a more elevated look.

What are some affordable Mother’s Day gift ideas under $50?

Affordability continues to play a major role in gifting decisions, and SHEIN offers a variety of stylish, quality options that do not compromise on comfort or design. Loungewear and matching pajama sets are among the most popular choices for their practicality and everyday appeal.

“Okay, I’m going to say something every mom will understand, never underestimate the power of good pajamas,” said Braun-Silva. “Because those moments at the end of the day, when everything finally slows down, are so important.”

She highlights the SHEIN striped lapel pajama set for its classic button-down style and polished feel, along with the plaid print top and shorts pajama set as a lightweight, breathable option perfect for warmer nights. “It’s not just ‘here’s pajamas,’ it’s ‘you deserve to relax and feel good doing it.’”

What are stylish fashion gifts for mom?

Accessories are an easy way to elevate any Mother’s Day gift, and SHEIN offers a wide selection of trendy, quality finishing touches that add personality and versatility to any look.

“Accessories are one of my favorite ways to elevate a gift because they instantly complete a look,” Braun-Silva said. “They’re fun, they’re affordable, and they really pull everything together.”

Her recommendations include the SHEIN round handle woven straw beach bag for a more structured look, as well as the large straw shoulder bag for everyday use. She also highlights the colorful woven bucket hat and chocolate brown square toe flip-flops as easy additions for spring.

For jewelry, she suggests the SHEIN layered necklace in yellow gold for a modern layered look, along with a classic yellow gold pendant necklace for a timeless style. Smaller finishing touches like the 2-piece classic elegant glasses set and glossy brown leopard print hair clips round out the look.

For more information, visit SHEIN.com or download the SHEIN app and search “ForMom” to celebrate every mom.

About Bethany Braun-Silva

Bethany Braun-Silva is an award-winning parenting journalist, author, and on-air expert who has been covering the intersection of motherhood, ambition, and modern family life for over a decade. She is currently a parenting reporter for ABC News and the host of the interview podcast "The Breakdown with Bethany," where she sits down with celebrities, experts, and changemakers to unpack the realities of parenting and womanhood today.

Bethany’s work has appeared in top media outlets, including Good Morning America, Parents, Romper, Mom.com, and What to Expect. She’s the author of "Like a Mother" and the forthcoming "Fixed by 40," a bold exploration of how women confront aging, self-improvement, and societal pressure in midlife.

A native New Yorker born and raised in Hell’s Kitchen, Bethany now lives on Long Island with her husband and two sons.

She brings humor, heart, and hard-earned wisdom to her reporting, helping women feel seen and supported in the chaos of it all.

Whether she’s tackling parenting trends, interviewing a celebrity mom, or breaking down burnout on-air, Bethany’s work is grounded in empathy, honesty, and a deep respect for the juggle we’re all managing.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of SHEIN.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c7adb75-48cc-456d-a725-2a2e8b8aa198