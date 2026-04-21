Mediacom Completes Fiber Buildouts to Unserved and Underserved Minnesota Communities Ahead of Schedule

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y. , April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications today announced the successful completion of 12 broadband projects across Minnesota, delivering critical high-speed connectivity to unserved and underserved areas ahead of schedule.

The projects, completed over a two-year period, resulted in the construction of more than 400 miles of last-mile fiber infrastructure, bringing fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service to more than 3,900 homes and businesses.

“Mediacom is incredibly grateful to the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development (DEED) Office of Broadband for its leadership and partnership throughout these expansion projects,” said Chris Lord, Mediacom’s Senior Director of Government Partnership Opportunities. “Through this public-private collaboration, thousands of additional Minnesotans now have access to reliable, high-speed broadband that can be truly life changing.”

Approximately 90% of the miles constructed were in some of the hardest regions of the state to connect, such as the Iron Range area in Northen Minnesota. Mediacom was able to leverage these projects to further expand fiber services to an additional 1,600 homes and businesses using private capital. In total, Mediacom invested more than $13 million to complete these projects, supplemented by $11 million in grant funding from Minnesota DEED, for a combined investment exceeding $24 million.

“Partnerships like this are exactly what it takes to reach the hardest-to-serve places in Minnesota,” said Bree Maki, DEED Executive Director. “Connecting these communities is not easy, and it is certainly not inexpensive—but it is essential. Broadband is the infrastructure people rely on for everything: work, school, health care, civic participation, and staying connected to one another. We appreciate Mediacom’s collaboration and commitment to accelerating these buildouts. Together, we’re making sure that every Minnesotan—no matter their ZIP code—has access to the high-quality, reliable Internet service they need to thrive.”

With this expansion, customers will be able to choose from the following Xtream Internet offerings from Mediacom:

Internet 300 tier with speeds of 300 Mbps down and 100 Mbps up.

tier with speeds of 300 Mbps down and 100 Mbps up. Internet 1 Gig Symmetrical tier with speeds of 1000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up.

tier with speeds of 1000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up. Internet 2 Gig Unlimited tier with speeds of 2000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up.





Mediacom pairs all Gigabit Internet speeds with Wi-Fi 7 powered by eero—the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology. This means lightning-fast speeds with seamless and reliable coverage for every device in your home. Couple that with the newly launched Mediacom Mobile for a complete 360-degree connection—on the go and at home—all backed by the nation’s most awarded wireless network.

In these new expansion areas, Mediacom will continue to offer a low-cost broadband plan called Xtream Connect for households that participate in the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or certain other federal programs. Priced at just $14.99 per month plus modem rental, if applicable, Xtream Connect provides an affordable pathway to the Internet with speeds of 100 Mbps down by 20 Mbps up.

Mediacom now also offers an affordable broadband option designed for Senior Citizens aged 65 and older, Active-Duty Military Members, Veterans, and First Responders. Priced at just $29.99 per month and backed by a five-year price lock, the service includes free installation, WiFi powered by eero 7 technology, and Internet speeds up to 100 Mbps down, and 20 Mbps up.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

Contact:

Phil Skinner

VP, Government & Public Relations

(515) 318-2558

pskinner@mediacomcc.com