Mobile POS Market Size to Reach USD 68.68 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising Adoption of Mobile and Cloud-Based Payment Solutions | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mobile POS Market size was valued at USD 27.51 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 68.68 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 9.58% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

As more companies use mobile and cloud-based payment solutions to improve customer experience and expedite transactions, the mobile point-of-sale (POS) market is expanding. Merchants, particularly small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), restaurants, retail stores, and service providers, are switching from traditional cash registers and fixed point-of-sale (POS) systems to flexible mobile POS terminals due to the proliferation of smartphones and tablets.





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The U.S. Mobile POS Market size was USD 7.86 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.23 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.36% from 2026 to 2035.

Due to significant e-commerce penetration, sophisticated retail infrastructure, and widespread use of digital payments, the U.S. mobile point-of-sale (POS) market is expanding quickly. Strong acceptance in the retail and hospitality industries is fueled by contactless payments, cloud-based point-of-sale systems, and connection with analytics and loyalty programs.

Increasing Cashless Payment to Boost Market Growth Globally

The quick rise in cashless payments and digital transaction acceptance in the retail, hotel, and service sectors is a major factor driving the growth of the mobile point-of-sale (POS) industry. The way consumers pay for goods and services has changed due to the widespread usage of smartphones, contactless cards, QR codes, and mobile wallets. Mobile point-of-sale (POS) systems enable retailers to take payments at any time and from any location, increasing customer convenience and checkout speed. Because mPOS solutions are portable, inexpensive to set up, and simple to integrate with digital payment platforms, small and medium-sized enterprises, street sellers, and pop-up shops are increasingly using them. The use of mPOS is being further accelerated by this move toward cashless economies.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2025, Software led the market with a share of 46.85% supported by its established presence in large retail chains, supermarkets, and fixed-location businesses. Services is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.62% fueled by increasing adoption among small retailers, food services, and pop-up stores.

By Type

In 2025, Traditional POS led the market with a share of 58.40% as it forms the core of mobile POS systems by enabling transaction processing, inventory management, analytics, and customer engagement. Mobile POS is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 12.15% driven by rising demand for installation, system integration, customization, training, and ongoing technical support.

By Deployment Mode

In 2025, On-Premise led the market with a share of 527.51% as many enterprises prioritize data control, security, and system customization. Cloud-Based is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 13.08% driven by scalability, cost-efficiency, and remote accessibility.

By End-User

In 2025, Retail & E-commerce led the market with a share of 44.92% due to High transaction volumes, omnichannel sales strategies, and demand for enhanced customer experience. Transportation & Logistics is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.47% as mobile POS solutions are increasingly used for on-the-go payments, delivery confirmation, ticketing, and fleet operations.

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Regional Insights:

Due to the widespread use of digital payment methods and sophisticated retail infrastructure, North America led the mobile point-of-sale market in 2025 with a revenue share of more than 40.20%. Mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions may be quickly deployed in the retail, hotel, and service industries thanks to the widespread usage of smartphones, tablets, and cloud-based systems.

With a CAGR of 10.47%, the Asia-Pacific area is predicted to develop at the quickest rate due to the region's rapid digitalization, booming retail and hotel industries, and rising mobile payment acceptance. Adoption is accelerated by the expansion of small and medium-sized businesses, the growing use of smartphones, and the need for affordable payment options.

Key Players:

Square, Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Verifone Systems, Inc.

Clover Network, LLC

Worldline

PAX Technology Limited

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Toast, Inc.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

HP Inc.

Chipper Cash

SumUp Ltd.

Revel Systems

Ingenico Group

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Square launched the Square Handheld, a compact POS device with tap to pay, barcode scanner, inventory features and seven industry specific modes, aimed at restaurants and small retailers to speed checkout and improve mobility.

In April 2025, Shopify released Shopify POS version 10, a major redesign improving in store workflows, enhanced Tap to Pay/offline functionality, and better integration with e commerce and inventory systems for omnichannel retailers.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Device Deployment & Supply Chain Performance Metrics – helps you understand market scale through insights on mPOS device shipments, deployment volumes, capacity utilization rates, and global trade flows of devices and peripherals.

– helps you understand market scale through insights on mPOS device shipments, deployment volumes, capacity utilization rates, and global trade flows of devices and peripherals. Regulatory Compliance & Payment Security Frameworks – helps you assess risk and trust factors through compliance with PCI-DSS, EMV, GDPR, tariff structures, and adoption of data encryption and security standards.

– helps you assess risk and trust factors through compliance with PCI-DSS, EMV, GDPR, tariff structures, and adoption of data encryption and security standards. Investment Trends & Financial Performance Analysis – helps you identify growth opportunities through funding activity, partnerships, CAPEX trends, and return on investment across mPOS solutions and merchant adoption rates.

– helps you identify growth opportunities through funding activity, partnerships, CAPEX trends, and return on investment across mPOS solutions and merchant adoption rates. Technology Adoption & Merchant Digitalization Insights – helps you evaluate market expansion through increasing adoption of mobile POS systems, digital payment integration, and scalability across retail and service sectors.

– helps you evaluate market expansion through increasing adoption of mobile POS systems, digital payment integration, and scalability across retail and service sectors. Sustainability & Green Payment Initiatives Metrics – helps you understand environmental impact through adoption of energy-efficient devices, use of recyclable materials, and reduction in paper-based transactions.

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