The Suite Appoints Laura Belmont as General Counsel

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Suite , a bespoke group of precision-curated professional communities for in-house legal and finance executives, announced the appointment of Laura Belmont as General Counsel. Belmont will lead the organization’s day-to-day legal function and oversee the content and programming strategy for The L Suite , the company’s flagship community for in-house counsel.

Belmont brings a diverse and deeply practical legal background spanning Big Law, Fortune 40, high-growth technology, nonprofit advocacy, and political campaign work. Her experience across these environments gives her a uniquely grounded perspective on the evolving needs of modern legal leaders.

For the last five years, Belmont has also been an active member of TechGC , The L Suite’s private community for General Counsels at venture-backed tech companies. She recently co-chaired the 2025 Legal Velocity Summit and participated as a panelist at the Legal AI IPO conferences.

“Laura deeply understands the realities of in-house legal leadership from every angle – not just as an experienced GC, but as a builder of programs, frameworks, and communities,” said Greg Raiten, co-founder of The Suite. “Her expertise in AI governance and her regular engagement with the in-house counsel ecosystem make her an exceptional addition as we continue to expand the value we deliver to our members.”

Prior to joining The Suite, Belmont served as General Counsel of Civis Analytics, a data science and AI technology company that boasts Eric Schmidt and Tim O’Reilly as board members. There, she built and led the company’s legal, compliance, privacy, and cybersecurity functions. Her work included establishing AI governance frameworks, designing enterprise privacy architecture, and co-leading the company’s FedRAMP Moderate authorization.

Earlier in her career, Belmont held an in-house counsel role at Comcast, where she scaled the company’s legal compliance function. She began her legal career as an associate at Latham & Watkins and as a staff attorney at the Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, grounding her expertise in both complex commercial matters and mission-driven advocacy.

Belmont is a nationally recognized thought leader on AI governance and contracting and a frequent speaker at leading legal, technology, and AI conferences. She has been recognized by Law.com and the Legal Intelligencer as the 2026 Pennsylvania Legal Awards In-House Impact Award Winner, as a finalist for Corporate Counsel’s 2026 Women, Influence & Power in Law Awards in the Thought Leadership category, and as one of Attorney Intel’s Top 25 Attorneys of Pennsylvania (2024). Her civic leadership includes serving as Chair of the Board of Directors for Women’s Way, a Philadelphia-based organization advancing gender equity and economic justice, and acting as a member of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania’s Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence for Public Good.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Harvard University and a Juris Doctor from American University Washington College of Law.

“The Suite is the modern model for how leaders connect, learn, and inform their decision-making,” said Belmont. “I’m excited to help shape both the legal foundation of the organization and the content and conversations that support in-house counsel as we navigate increasingly complex challenges, particularly as AI reshapes the legal landscape.”