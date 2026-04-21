Lachine Hospital Foundation Gala raises $322,115 to transform health care in the West Island

DORVAL, Quebec, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lachine Hospital Foundation’s signature gala raised $322,115 in support of the Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign—a powerful collaboration with the MUHC Foundation to modernize health care across Montreal’s West Island.

Launched in 2022, the $5 million campaign is helping equip Lachine Hospital with state-of-the-art technology and upgraded facilities, ensuring patients can access world-class health care closer to home.

Held at the Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel, this year’s gala brought together philanthropists, business leaders, and members of the health care community for an unforgettable evening inspired by the beauty of Santorini. Elegant yet playful, the theme transported guests to the shores of the iconic Greek island, brought to life through exceptional cuisine, vibrant entertainment, and a lively auction—all in support of the hospital’s transformation.

“Investing in health care is one of the most meaningful ways we can create lasting impact. The modernization of Lachine Hospital is helping ensure that Quebecers have access to world-class care, right here in their community. At Air Canada, we are proud to contribute to an initiative that strengthens not only our health care system, but the well-being of the people who depend on it every day.”

— Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo, Air Canada

With the modernization project set to be complete this year, this gala marked a special celebration for the community rallying behind Lachine Hospital.

“This campaign reflects something fundamental: the responsibility we share as business leaders to invest in the communities where we live and work. Supporting the modernization of Lachine Hospital is not only about infrastructure—it is about people, and their ability to access lifesaving care close to home. At CIBC, we believe in making ambitions real, and are proud to stand alongside partners who share our commitment to building stronger communities.”

— Carlo J. Ricciuto, Market Vice President, Montreal & Laval Market, CIBC Personal Banking

Together, the MUHC Foundation and the Lachine Hospital Foundation are supporting the larger, government-funded $220 million modernization and expansion project. This important collaboration empowers the Lachine Hospital to meet the growing needs of the West Island community, made possible by generous donors and partners who are often a very part of this same community.

“Every donor, every sponsor, every volunteer has played a role in bringing this vision to life. The modernization of Lachine Hospital will not only transform the physical space—it will transform the experience of care for patients and families. It will mean more advanced treatments, and a level of comfort and dignity that every patient deserves. This is something our community can be truly proud of.”

— Jacques Filion, Chair, Lachine Hospital Foundation

The support of our 411 gala attendees is helping bring a new era of care to Montreal. Once complete, the modernized Lachine Hospital will feature a fully equipped intensive care unit, advanced surgical suites, an enhanced palliative care unit, and private patient rooms designed for comfort, safety, and dignity.

“This ambitious campaign is a powerful example of what philanthropy makes possible—accelerating progress, enhancing care, and supporting the dedicated teams who make a difference every single day. Thanks to our donors, we are making sure that Lachine Hospital has all the resources needed to keep meeting the evolving needs of its patients. This was our vision when we partnered with the Lachine Hospital Foundation, and today, we are seeing that vision come to life.”

— Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

With construction progressing steadily, the new facilities are on track to open later this year—marking a new and transformative chapter for health care in Lachine and across the West Island.

“Tonight, we celebrate more than generosity — we celebrate community, resilience and the incredible impact we create when we come together. Thanks to your support, Lachine Hospital is not just growing; it is becoming a place where the highest-quality care, compassion and innovation truly meet. On behalf of the MUHC, I extend my deepest gratitude to every donor, volunteer and partner — your belief in our vision transforms possibilities into reality.”

—Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President & Executive Director, MUHC

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

About the Lachine Hospital Foundation

Established in 1976, the Lachine Hospital Foundation raises funds to support excellence in health care at the Lachine Hospital. In 2022, the Lachine Hospital Foundation joined forces with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation to have an even bigger impact on the health of the community. Our Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign is raising $5 million to purchase state-of-the-art equipment to complement the modernization and expansion of the Lachine Hospital, which is currently underway. With the support of our community, the revitalized Lachine Hospital will provide world-class care to the entire West Island. www.lachinehospitalfoundation.ca

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications & Marketing and Engagement

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

Vanessa Angell

Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

vanessa.angell@muhc.mcgill.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f4e9fa-5811-4a1a-a134-b657bc1e4000