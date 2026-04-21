CBS Sunday Morning Exposes Deadly Trucking Tragedy: Illegally-Operated Semitrailer Killed Entire Family on Christmas Eve Day, With A Non-English-Speaking Driver Hauling a C.H. Robinson Load

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBS Sunday Morning reported on the deaths of five members of an Ohio family in a multi-vehicle truck crash on Christmas Eve in 2022. The Law Firm for Truck Safety, which represents the Boehne family and conducted an independent investigation of the crash, has filed suit against C.H. Robinson. The driver, who was hauling freight for C.H. Robinson and operating the semitrailer illegally, fled the country after the fatal crash.

CBS Sunday Morning reported the story as part of a continuing national investigation into “chameleon carriers”—trucking companies that evade federal safety enforcement by rebranding under new identities after incurring multiple safety violations.

The segment featured Michael Leizerman, a founding partner of The Law Firm for Truck Safety, which represented the family in the lawsuit against C.H. Robinson. The CBS segment follows a recent 60 Minutes investigation titled “Trucking Fleet Shed Old Identities in Scheme to Evade Federal Enforcement,” which exposed regulatory gaps allowing unsafe carrier owners to continue operating despite safety violations. Leizerman, a leading advocate for trucking safety reform, has spent decades representing victims of catastrophic truck crashes and working to strengthen federal oversight of the trucking industry.

"Five members of one family were killed on Christmas Eve because a truck and driver that never should have been on the road was paid to do so by C.H. Robinson. This isn't a paperwork problem — it's a life-and-death problem. Chameleon carriers exist because the system lets them exist, and families are paying the price," said Leizerman.

The national spotlight on chameleon carriers comes at a pivotal moment for trucking safety policy and litigation.

Earlier this year, federal legislation aimed at strengthening oversight of unsafe trucking operations and preventing carriers from evading enforcement was highlighted during the President’s State of the Union address, signaling growing bipartisan attention to repeat safety violators in the trucking industry.

At the same time, a pending U.S. Supreme Court case against C.H. Robinson, Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC et al., is expected to shape the future of broker liability and the responsibility of C.H. Robinson, the largest freight broker in North America and the dispatcher of the semitrailer which caused the crash that killed the Boehne family in 2022. Rena Leizerman and Michael Leizerman played a leading role in that case.

"The chameleon carrier problem is not a loophole. It is a business model. Unsafe operators shut down under one name and reopen under another. Most brokers do their homework. But some, like CH Robinson, choose the cheapest carrier even when they know it is a chameleon carrier, and when that choice kills someone, they walk into court and claim no responsibility. Until that cycle is broken, crashes like the one that killed the Boehne family will keep happening." said Rena Leizerman.

The issues highlighted in both CBS news segments reflect a broader pattern of safety and regulatory challenges that attorneys at The Law Firm for Truck Safety have been addressing for years. In addition to representing victims of catastrophic truck crashes, members of the firm have informed federal discussions on trucking safety, including providing Congressional testimony on underride crash prevention and other critical safety lapses.

The CBS Sunday Morning feature underscores the urgency of addressing these gaps and the real-world consequences faced by families affected by preventable truck crashes. Leizerman and The Law Firm for Truck Safety are at the forefront of litigation and advocacy efforts aimed at improving safety standards, holding negligent parties accountable, and advancing meaningful reform in the trucking industry.

Reporters investigating chameleon carriers, broker accountability, or the Boehne family’s story are encouraged to contact the firm. Michael Leizerman and Rena Leizerman and other lawyers at the firm are available for interviews on the Boehne litigation, the pending Montgomery v. C.H. Robinson decision before the U.S. Supreme Court, and the broader pattern of unsafe carriers operating under repeated identity changes. The firm can also connect newsrooms with other families affected by preventable truck crashes.

About The Law Firm for Truck Safety

The Law Firm for Truck Safety is a national practice dedicated exclusively to representing victims of truck crashes and their families. Many of its attorneys are Board-Certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Michael and Rena Leizerman authored Litigating Truck Accident Cases, a leading treatise on complex truck crash litigation. The firm has secured record verdicts and settlements nationwide and is dedicated to obtaining justice for victims of catastrophic truck crashes and to advancing safer practices and stronger accountability throughout the trucking industry.