Concerned About Supporting Erectile Health? Life Extension Launches New Men’s Sexual Health Supplement

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s no doubt that erectile function and sex drive matter to men, as a quick glance at the products in the men’s health supplement category indicates. What’s not as easy to find, however, is a science-based supplement with studied support for multiple aspects of male sexual well-being, including not only erectile health, but also desire, stamina and satisfaction. Until now, that is: introducing Advanced Male Sexual Support. Life Extension’s unique formula contains ingredients that have been clinically shown, in separate double-blind, placebo-controlled studies, to benefit male intimacy. The product also contains a proprietary ingredient for enhanced bioavailability, making it a true “unicorn” in a crowded marketplace.

“We wanted to offer customers a science-based way to support male sexual health,” explained Life Extension scientist Joshua Sirju, who helped bring Advanced Male Sexual Support to life. Advanced Male Sexual Support combines a blend of pomegranate and cacao extracts with a proprietary fenugreek blend that makes luteolin more bioavailable. If some of these nutrients make you think more of a dessert or a smoothie, think again: both the pomegranate-cacao blend and the luteolin-fenugreek fiber combo were independently researched for their health-promoting benefits. “We chose this blend based on the clinical data,” Sirju explained.

The science behind Advanced Male Sexual Support

In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving over 100 healthy men over 40, participants who received the same pomegranate and cacao extract blend in this formula reported healthy erectile function and frequency compared to placebo, with best results seen after 12 weeks (by the end of the study).1 In the study, participants also reported positive changes in overall sexual function—sexual arousal, behavior, drive and even satisfaction—when compared to placebo.1 Health benefits for men include:

Erectile health

Sexual function

Arousal

Satisfaction

Desire

Mood

Energy

Stamina

Advanced Male Sexual Support also contains luteolin and fenugreek. The plant compound luteolin has received significant attention in scientific circles for its potential benefits in men’s health, but it has low bioavailability, which is why proprietary FenuMat® fenugreek, which enhances luteolin bioavailability, was added into the mix. In a clinical trial consisting of healthy middle-aged men (ages 35-55), participants taking luteolin with fenugreek fibers experienced positive changes in levels of sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) as well as estradiol, both key biomarkers of men’s sexual health.3

Lifestyle habits for better sex

Supporting erectile function, stamina and arousal are the primary areas of concern in men’s sexual health. However, there are emotional components of male sexual health, including mood and libido, that play an important role as well, explained Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “Supporting different elements of men’s sexual health is a crucial piece of the intimacy puzzle,” Dr. Smith noted.

His top daily habit recommendations to support sexual well-being for men include: regular exercise, balanced nutrition, restful sleep, and stress management.

“In addition to lifestyle changes, men can add a nutritional supplement to their routine as part of a proactive approach to support their overall sexual well-being,” Dr. Smith said.

Can Advanced Male Sexual Support be taken daily?

Yes! Life Extension’s male sexual support formula is designed to be taken every day. Always speak with your doctor before adding any new supplements to your routine.

When can I expect an effect?

Based on studies using the nutrients in Advanced Male Sexual Support, effects on physical strength, sexual function, and libido were observed within 14 days, with the best effects seen after 84 days.

However, as Dr. Smith noted, “everyone is different, so the time it takes to notice benefits can vary from person to person.”

How to choose the best supplement for men

Men’s health supplements are in high demand and are projected to reach $130 billion by 2030. So, with that many options, how do you know which one is the best?

“Choose high-quality supplements that provide health benefits demonstrated in clinical studies,” Dr. Smith recommended. Additionally, you’ll want to look for brands that comply with GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) requirements to ensure quality and safety, and that verify the quantity of active ingredients. Brands that offer transparency with their products are a smart choice.

Life Extension® Advanced Male Sexual Support checks all these boxes, making it a great choice for any man looking for more confidence between the sheets.

References

Int J Med Sci. 2025;22(2):383-397. Akay. Data on file. Bio-luteolin pharmacokinetics study. 2025. Akay. Data on file. Bio-luteolin efficacy study. 2025.

About Life Extension

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Tensor® is a trademark of Laila Nutra and Gencor. FenuMat® is a registered trademark of Akay Group.

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