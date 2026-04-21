Step Inside: Third Annual Living by Design Virtual Showhouse Now Open

Dallas, TX, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Living by Design Virtual Showhouse is officially open for virtual tours, spotlighting 11 top designers and 12 sponsoring brands in a fully virtual experience. Set digitally in Texas, the showhouse features designs unconstrained by budgets, giving designers the freedom to explore what is possible. Produced by Embello, this year’s showcase also includes LUXE Interiors + Design as the National Media Partner.

“Virtual showhouses make inspiring, high-level design more accessible, opening the door to spaces that are not limited by budget, materials, or location, and can be experienced anytime, anywhere,” says Laiza Cors, founder and CEO of Embello. “Now in our third year, the program continues to expand what a virtual showhouse can achieve without constraints, allowing visitors to move through the home, interact with the spaces, and shop the designs along the way.”

Digitally created by YouSee Studio ’s 3D visualization team, the showhouse features detailed renderings with furnishings and finishes chosen by each designer. This year’s showhouse is a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home and features 13 spaces by award-winning design influencers from around the country, including household name, returning Living by Design Showhouse designer and Emmy-nominated TV host Bobby Berk, LUXE Gold List designers Corey Damen Jenkins and Lori Paranjape, and more.

Presented in collaboration with LUXE Interiors + Design, the showhouse can be explored through a virtual experience infused with the brand’s editorial lens. An accompanying feature in the May/June 2026 issue complements the digital tour in glossy print.

Since the showhouse’s return announcement in January, audiences have been able to follow each designer’s creative journey behind the scenes, with mood boards, renderings, and previews shared throughout. Participating designers include:

Sponsoring brands are spread throughout the home, including Title sponsors Miele and Western Window Systems , Premier sponsor Ferguson Home , and Featured sponsors Baldwin , eggersmann , Emtek , Fabricut Inc., Maxim Lighting , Ortal, Regina Andrew , Stark and Ultrasuede .

Design professionals and home enthusiasts alike can virtually tour the home room by room, explore distinct design elements, and experience and shop the space directly from their computer or phone screens. As the showhouse inspires ideas for your own home, Embello and its sponsors are offering one winner a $5,000 upgrade to help turn that inspiration into reality. To explore the showhouse, enter the sweepstakes, and learn more, visit here.

To view the full press kit, please visit here .

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About Living by Design Virtual Showhouse

Founded by Embello, the preeminent influencer marketing platform for the home and design community, the Living by Design Virtual Showhouse calls on a group of celebrated interior designers and influencers to imagine a completely virtual design showcase. The virtual experience includes amalgamating renderings, floor plan schematics, and products selected by each designer. This first-of-its-kind digital design event allows consumers and designers to engage with a wide variety of home brands with direct path-to-purchase callouts for potential consumers to buy pieces to incorporate into their own design projects. During its impressive inaugural launch in 2022, the showhouse received over 2 million unique visitors. For more information, please visit www.livingbydesignshowhouse.com .

About Embello

Embello is a high-touch influencer marketing agency built by and for the shelter category. Founded by design industry veteran Laiza Cors, Embello was established on the realization that no dedicated agency or platform existed to help home brands navigate the influencer space. Since its inception in 2018, Embello’s network has grown to include more than 10k influencers covering niche categories across home and lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.embello.com .

About LUXE Interiors + Design, a SANDOW DESIGN GROUP brand

LUXE Interiors + Design is the definitive voice of the luxury residential design industry. For more than 20 years, LUXE has served as a trusted bridge between brands, design professionals and the most affluent homeowners in America’s premier markets, telling stories that inspire, spark meaningful relationships and connect the design community. With signature programs including Gold List, RED Awards, and LUXE Connect, LUXE Interiors + Design showcases exceptional homes—and the creative forces behind them—transforming inspiration into thoughtful brand moments that drive lasting impact.