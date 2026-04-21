Standard Premium to Present Strategic Priorities and Growth Trajectory at 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (“Standard Premium”), a leading specialty finance company, today announces its Annual Shareholders Meeting on June 12, 2026 in Miami, FL. The meeting will update shareholders on Standard Premium’s compelling financial results, including 24% net income growth, an increase of 14% to the Company’s receivables portfolio and $158 million in loan originations. The meeting will also provide shareholders with the latest news on the Company’s growth trajectory, including ongoing initiatives to achieve licensing in all 50 states, a review of strategic goals implemented over the past year and opportunities for continued success that are critical to long-term value creation.

“Our 2025 and early 2026 performance reflects disciplined execution across Standard Premium and a clear strategy for growth,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. “We’re entering this next phase with strong momentum and a continued focus on expanding opportunities that support long-term shareholder value.”

Shareholders of record as of April 13, 2026, are entitled to attend and vote on matters brought before the meeting, including the election of directors, advisory matters on executive compensation, and flexibility in the size of the board of directors. Shareholders have the option to vote easily and securely online, by telephone, mail or in person at the meeting. Detailed instructions are included in the Company’s official proxy materials.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 43 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2026 which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x35