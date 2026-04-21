DLP Capital Appoints Eli Marshall to Lead Strategic Relationships and Organizational Growth

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. and BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. ( DLP Capital ), a private real estate investment firm with headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida, and offices in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Asheville, North Carolina, announced today that Eli Marshall has joined DLP Capital as the firm’s President of Extraordinary Relationships and Organizations.

“I’m excited to welcome Eli to DLP Capital at a dynamic, defining moment in our company’s cultural history,” says Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Capital. “Eli’s mission-driven and faith-forward spirit will help us amplify our Kingdom Impact and advance our mission to finance the building of Thriving Communities.”

Marshall’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for DLP Capital as the firm seeks to become a billion-dollar brand. His unique background and diverse career experience allow him to step in as a natural business driver to fuel the firm’s next chapter of expansion.

As President of Extraordinary Relationships and Organizations, he will position the firm’s culture as an engine for growth, deepen relationships with investors, and forge high-level partnerships with other mission-driven firms. Specifically, Marshall will serve as a primary relationship builder, collaborating closely with investors, business owners, and partners to further DLP Capital’s mission and align with other high-impact organizations.

“I’m ecstatic to be joining DLP Capital during this new chapter of growth,” says Marshall. “DLP’s focus on helping employees, sponsors, and investors pursue success with significance—driven by the firm’s core values of Authenticity, Servant Leadership, and Kingdom Impact—overlaps closely with my mission to transform business into a platform for ministry.”

A purpose-driven leader grounded in faith, Marshall has a proven track record of evolving organizational cultures by prioritizing people, purpose, and performance. In addition to being a lifelong entrepreneur and a real estate developer, Marshall’s background spans executive-level roles at modular construction companies and multifamily development firms, including Indianapolis-based Helix and Volumod, where he led teams to execute over $100 million in ground-up development and curated a people-first culture.

Before pivoting to real estate, Marshall spent nine years as a firefighter and EMT at the Anderson Fire Department, where he served Madison County, Indiana, as a first responder. For his achievements during his tenure, he was honored with the department’s Life Saving Award in June 2016.

Today, Marshall works to create corporate environments where employees can thrive and find true fulfillment. His overarching professional mission is to leave every space, situation, and person better than he found them.

“My goal is to help entrepreneurs create extraordinary company cultures,” says Marshall. “At DLP, that means helping everyone in the organization Dream, Live, and Prosper.”

About DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital): DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital) is a private real estate investment firm with over $5.5 billion in assets under management (AUM).1 The firm’s core focus is investing in, developing, and financing safe, attainable, and thriving multifamily and single-family rental communities for America’s working families. DLP Capital sponsors a series of open-ended and closed-ended private real estate investment funds for accredited investors and leverages proprietary platforms and frameworks, including its Elite Execution System, to help clients grow while advancing the firm’s mission to build Thriving Communities. Founded in 2006 by Don Wenner in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, DLP Capital is a 13-time Inc. 5000 honoree, most recently in 2025. For more information, visit DLPCapital.com .

1As of December 31, 2025. AUM is the value of the assets DLP Capital manages, which includes real estate and real-estate-backed loans.

Contact:

Shannon Danford, Sr. Director, Marketing Operations and Events

(407) 267-6300

shannon.danford@dlpcapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b8275cc-16cf-4fe6-85a9-63c4c40f4b56