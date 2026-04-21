ROBERTSON STEPHENS NAMED TO USA TODAY’S BEST FINANCIAL ADVISORY FIRMS FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC (“Robertson Stephens”), a national boutique wealth management firm that manages more than $8.7 billion in client assets, has been named to USA Today’s Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2026—placing 11th out of 1,000 firms and moving up five spots from last year’s ranking.

“We’re honored that USA Today has again recognized our deep commitment to serving our clients,” said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens. “I would like to thank my extraordinary colleagues who work tirelessly to provide our clients with the comprehensive and personalized service they deserve, and our clients who entrust us to help them optimize their wealth and maximize its impact.”

In 2025, Robertson Stephens grew to $8.7 billion in AUM, marking a 23% growth rate for the year. The firm also completed two acquisitions in New York City and Rhode Island, growing its nationwide presence to a total of 25 offices.

While all U.S. firms were eligible, the final ranking listed only the top 1,000.

USA Today and Statista’s Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 list recognizes the top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the U.S. based on two key criteria: recommendations from clients, financial advisors, and industry experts, and growth in assets under management (AUM) over both the short term (12 months) and long term (5 years). The ranking was developed in collaboration with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data.

For more information about the USA TODAY Ranking and the full list of 2026 firms, please visit https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2026/04/14/top-best-financial-adviser-firms-2026/89482619007/.

Robertson Stephens has not provided any compensation to secure or utilize this third-party ranking.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions, all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. Robertson Stephens AUM are as of December 2025. For more information about Robertson Stephens, please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.