Panasonic Unveils New LUMIX S 40mm f/2 Lens for Everyday Shooting; More Info at B&H

Learn more about Panasonic's latest lens, the LUMIX S 40mm f/2, an affordable, high-quality, normal-length prime lens optimized for hybrid creators.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce Panasonic’s new everyday lens for L-mount hybrid shooters, the LUMIX S 40mm f/2 lens. With its compact form factor, normal focal length, and wide maximum aperture, the lens is an effective solution for walkaround storytelling in both stills and video.

The new Panasonic LUMIX S 40mm f/2 weighs in at 5.1 oz and measures less than 2” long. The optical design features seven elements in six groups, including three aspherical elements to limit aberrations and distortions. A seven-blade diaphragm complements the f/2 maximum aperture to produce smooth bokeh when shot wide open.

The lens also has a minimum focusing distance or 11.8”, supporting close-up shooting with a maximum magnification of .17x.

Video shooters will benefit from reduced focus breathing and micro-step aperture control for smooth, consistent footage across settings. The lens also features a Crop Zoom function that doubles the telephoto effect without compromising image quality.

Panasonic LUMIX S 40mm f/2 Lens

Silver

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1963840-REG/panasonic_s_s40s_lumix_s_40mm_f_2.html

Black

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1963839-REG/panasonic_s_s40k_lumix_s_40mm_f_2.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/2 to f/22

Fast Versatile Prime

7-Blade Circular Diaphragm

Three Aspherical Elements

Minimum Focusing Distance:11.8"

Micro-Step Aperture Control

AF/MF Switch, Crop Zoom Function

Dust-, Splash- & Freeze-Resistant Design

Fitting its all-day, everyday-use profile, the lens has a dust-, splash-, and freeze-resistant design.

Long neglected by major manufacturers in favor of the legendary 35mm and 50mm focal lengths, the 40mm lens has been having something of a renaissance in recent years, as the relative simplicity of its optical construction yields smaller lenses at wider maximum apertures for lower prices, all without surrendering image quality. With this latest offering, Panasonic joins rivals Nikon, Canon, and Sony with its own affordable, high-quality prime lenses.

Preorder the Panasonic LUMIX S 40mm f/2 Lens here

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1963839-REG/panasonic_s_s40k_lumix_s_40mm_f_2.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1963840-REG/panasonic_s_s40s_lumix_s_40mm_f_2.html

Learn all about the Panasonic LUMIX S 40mm f/2 Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/panasonic-unveils-new-lumix-s-40mm-f2-lens-for-everyday-shooting

About B&H Photo Video

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7238c8fe-e4e6-413d-adb2-0b98b008f55a