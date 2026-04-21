ImPact Biotech Announces Upcoming Data Presentations for Padeliporfin VTP at AUA and ASCO 2026

– Company to present updated data from the Phase 3 ENLIGHTED trial of Padeliporfin VTP in LG UTUC with topline data expected in 2026 –

– Additional preliminary data from the Phase 1 trial in LA-PDAC to be presented at ASCO; initial data from first cohort show promising signs of efficacy with a well-tolerated safety profile –

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImPact Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing Padeliporfin vascular targeted photodynamic (VTP) therapy to treat a range of solid tumors, today announced updated data from clinical trials of Padeliporfin VTP, including the Phase 3 ENLIGHTED trial in low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) and Phase 1 trial in unresectable locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (LA-PDAC), will be presented at upcoming scientific conferences.

The Company will share updated data from the ongoing ENLIGHTED trial at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting taking place May 15-18, 2026, in Washington, D.C., and at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 29-June 2, 2026, in Chicago, IL. Updated preliminary data from the Company’s Phase 1 trial of Padeliporfin VTP in LA-PDAC will also be presented at ASCO.

AUA Presentation Details:

Interactive Poster Title: The ENLIGHTED Phase 3 Trial: Advancing Treatment of Low-Grade Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma (LG UTUC) with Padeliporfin Vascular-Targeted Photodynamic Therapy (VTP)

Presenter: Vitaly Margulis, M.D., Professor of Urologic Oncology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Poster Number: IP30-04

Session Title: Bladder Cancer: Upper Tract Transitional Cell Carcinoma I

Session Date & Time: Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET

Podium Presentation Title: ENLIGHTED Phase 3 Trial of Non-Thermal, Drug-Activated Padeliporfin Vascular-Targeted Photodynamic Therapy (VTP) for Low-Grade Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma (LG-UTUC)

Presenter: Jonathan Coleman, M.D., Urologic Surgeon, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Session Title: Clinical Trials in Progress: Bladder Cancer

Session Date & Time: Sunday, May 17, 2026 at 10:44 AM ET

ASCO Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Phase I Light-Dose Escalation Study in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma: Intra-Arterial (IA) Padeliporfin Vascular-Targeted Photodynamic Therapy (VTP)

Presenter: Nadine Abi-Jaoudeh, M.D., Professor of Clinical Radiology, University of California Irvine

Poster Number: 236a

Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer: Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Session Date & Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM CT

Poster Title: Advancing Treatment of Low-Grade Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma (LG UTUC) with Padeliporfin Vascular-Targeted Photodynamic Therapy (VTP): The ENLIGHTED Phase 3 Trial

Presenter: Vitaly Margulis, M.D., Professor of Urologic Oncology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Poster Number: 115a

Session Title: Genitourinary Cancer: Kidney and Bladder

Session Date & Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM



ImPact recently presented updated safety and efficacy data from the ENLIGHTED trial at the European Association of Urology’s (EAU) 41st Annual Congress in March 2026. Padeliporfin VTP continues to demonstrate a potentially best-in-class profile for treatment of low-grade UTUC, supporting the opportunity to strategically partner the commercialization of the program. The Company expects topline data from the ENLIGHTED study in 2026 followed by an NDA submission.

In addition, ImPact recently presented positive preliminary data from the first cohort of the Phase 1 LA-PDAC study at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Annual Conference in April 2026. The Company is advancing Padeliporfin VTP in LA-PDAC representing a large market opportunity in highest unmet need patients, with potential for accelerated registrational pathway. Additional results from the ongoing Phase 1 study are expected through 2026.

About ImPact Biotech

ImPact Biotech is an advanced clinical-stage oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of Padeliporfin Vascular Targeted Photodynamic (VTP) therapy, a minimally invasive drug-device combination for selective ablation of unresectable solid tumors. The novel VTP platform delivers non-thermal laser light via optical fibers to locally activate Padeliporfin in the tumor microenvironment. Padeliporfin VTP is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 light dose escalation study in unresectable locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (LA-PDAC) and a pivotal Phase 3 study in low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) with earlier stage studies ongoing or planned in high-grade UTUC and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Company has longstanding collaborations with the Weizmann Institute of Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and operations in the EU, Israel and the US. For more on ImPact Biotech Ltd., visit: www.impactbiotech.com and the ENLIGHTED clinical trial website (for the US): https://www.enlighted-study.com.

Contacts

Global Head of Business Development

Guy Schmidt

guy.schmidt@impactbiotech.com