Canadian Franchise Association Announces Winners of the 2026 Awards of Excellence in Franchising

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) is pleased to announce that the Traditional (those with brick-and-mortar locations) and Non-Traditional (those that are mobile or home-based) Grand Prize winners of the 2026 CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are Oxford Learning Centres Inc. and Paul Davis Restoration Inc., respectively. The Grand Prize award was granted to two winners to reflect the range of franchise opportunities on the market.

“Franchising in Canada encompasses a broad range of industries, from tutoring centre franchises like Oxford Learning Centres Inc to restoration service franchises like Paul Davis Restoration Inc. The dedication of franchisees across diverse industries powers the nation forward,” says Sherry McNeil, CFE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Franchise Association. “The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising program includes seven categories and two Grand Prizes, to reflect the diversity of the franchise industry and to ensure participating franchise systems are being rated against their peers.”

Considered the pinnacle of franchise achievement in Canada, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are given annually to franchise systems that have demonstrated superior franchise relations, leadership, training, and communications. The Grand Prizes were presented at the Awards Gala Dinner during the 2026 CFA National Convention at The Westin, Ottawa, Ontario.

“The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising acknowledges the top achievers in the Canadian franchising industry. The winners have exemplified the significance of Growing Together® by showcasing the symbiotic relationship between franchisor and franchisee,” says McNeil. “Regardless of the size or concept, a strong relationship between the franchisor and its franchisees is fundamental to a franchise system’s success. We congratulate Oxford Learning Centres Inc. and Paul Davis Restoration Inc. for their outstanding achievements.”

The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising program received overwhelming participation from CFA member franchise brands this year. Sponsored by the CFA and administered by the Portage Group, a third-party research firm, the winning franchise systems were determined based on the results of a survey completed by participating brands’ franchisees about their experiences and levels of satisfaction with the system.

Entries were separated into Traditional Franchises and Non-Traditional Franchises. Within these categories, entrants were grouped based on their number of franchisees. These categories reflect the diversity of franchising and the spectrum of franchise opportunities available in today’s market.

The CFA also presented the Franchisee of the Year Award, recognizing top-performing franchisees for their unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. Boston Pizza’s Enright Family received the Gold in the Traditional category and Paul Davis Restoration’s Carmen Siciliano was the Gold winner in the Non-Traditional category.

“The Franchisee of the Year award credits a franchise system for their outstanding performance and contribution in helping the Canadian franchising community become Stronger Together,” says McNeil. “We congratulate Enright Family and Carmen Siciliano for receiving this prestigious honour.”

Separated into Traditional and Non-Traditional Franchises, winners for the Franchisee of the Year Award were determined by the CFA’s Awards Committee based on the strength of the participating entrants’ award submissions.

The 2026 CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising winners are:

The 2026 CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising Grand Prize

Traditional Franchises: Oxford Learning Centres Inc.

Non-Traditional Franchises: Paul Davis Restoration Inc.

Traditional Franchises (i.e. brick-and-mortar locations)

6-15 Franchises

Gold: Inspiration Learning Center

Silver: The Lunch Lady Group Inc.

16-29 Franchises

Gold: Willowbrae Academy

Silver: Symposium Cafe Restaurants

Bronze: MaxWell Realty Inc.

30-99 Franchises

Gold: Print Three Franchising Corporation

Silver: FASTSIGNS International Inc.

Bronze: UCMAS Canada

100+ Franchises

Gold: Oxford Learning Centres Inc.

Silver: McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Ltd.

Bronze: Pizza Nova

Non-Traditional Franchises (i.e. mobile, home-based, etc.)

6-15 Franchises

Gold: Stagecoach Theatre Arts Canada Ltd.

Silver: Wise Cracks

Bronze: Prep'n Sell

16-29 Franchises

Gold: EverLine Coatings and Services Ltd.

Silver: Canadian Residential Inspection Services Ltd.

Bronze: Heart To Home Meals

30+ Franchises

Gold: Paul Davis Restoration Inc.

Silver: Right at Home Canada

Bronze: PropertyGuys.com

For more information about the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising, visit:

2026 Awards of Excellence - CANADIAN FRANCHISE ASSOCIATION

The 2026 CFA Franchisee of the Year Award Winners are:

Non-Traditional Franchises

Gold: Carmen Siciliano, Paul Davis Restoration Inc.

Silver: Juan Arboleda & Paola Montoya, JDI Cleaning Services

Bronze: Gary Prenevost, FranNet LLC

Traditional Franchises

Gold: Enright Family, Boston Pizza International Inc.

Silver: Lorelei Burgess, Oxford Learning Centres Inc.

Bronze: Elijah Mack-Stirling - Kekuli Café

The CFA Franchisee of the Year Program is sponsored by Shoppers Confidential

For more information about the CFA Franchisee of the Year Award, visit:

2026 Franchisee of the Year Award Winners - CANADIAN FRANCHISE ASSOCIATION

The CFA encourages those considering franchising to Look for the CFA Logo, which signifies that the brand in question follows the CFA code of ethics and is committed to excellence in franchising.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of approximately 650 members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $133 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online .

CFA Media Contact:

Akanksha Patil

PUNCH Canada

Tel: 647-838-9248 | Email: akanksha@punchcanada.com