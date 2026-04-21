BluSky AI Inc. to Present at the AI & Tech Virtual Investor Conference April 23rd

Salt Lake City Utah, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluSky AI Inc. (BSAI), a next-generation AI infrastructure company building a distributed neocloud network for large-scale model training and inference computing, today announced that Trent D'Ambrosio, CEO, will present live at the AI & Tech Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 23, 2026.

DATE: April 23rd

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 23rd, 24th, 27th & 28th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Recently amended Regulation A offering on file with the SEC. Expect qualification by the SEC quickly.





About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. (the “Company” or “BlueSky AI”) is a Neocloud purpose-built for artificial intelligence through rapidly deployable SkyMod data centers. SkyMods are next-generation, scalable AI Factories providing speed-to-market and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

Contact:

Trent D’Ambrosio

CEO, BluSky AI Inc.

trentdambrosio@bluskyaidatacenters.com

www.bluskyaidatacenters.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing projects, the Company's analysis of opportunities with respect to its business and/or certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company's business, future and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "target," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com