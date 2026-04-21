Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Surges to $51.24 billion by 2030 | CAGR 8.8%

Delray Beach, FL, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is projected to grow from USD 33.03 billion in 2025 to USD 51.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.8%.

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LBS and RTLS Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 33.03 billion

USD 33.03 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 51.24 billion

USD 51.24 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.8%

LBS and RTLS Market Analysis & Forecast:

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR

The outdoor segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The location-based health monitoring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

The retail segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

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Declining sensor and tag costs, proliferation of IoT endpoints, and advances in cloud analytics are driving LBS and RTLS adoption. Industry demand for operational efficiency, asset visibility, safety compliance, and real-time workflow optimization is accelerating deployments across logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation, yielding measurable productivity and cost benefits.

The wider integration of ultra-wideband technology into mainstream smartphones, along with the emergence of interoperable UWB standards, is set to transform the LBS and RTLS market by enabling affordable centimeter-level indoor positioning, secure ranging for access control, and seamless consumer-to-enterprise applications. As chipmakers deliver low-power UWB SoCs and platforms publish developer stacks, solution providers can reduce infrastructure costs, accelerate scale, and enable novel safety and tracking services. Regulatory fragmentation and privacy governance will remain important considerations for deployment.

By offering, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Services are critical to the successful deployment of LBS and RTLS, with RTLS deployments typically more complex. Installation and maintenance requirements directly influence the time and cost needed to establish an RTLS platform. Some deployments may span several months and temporarily affect staff productivity, particularly in hospital environments. In contrast, Wi-Fi-based RTLS solutions can leverage existing wireless network infrastructure, enabling faster deployment. In addition to installation and maintenance, the services segment includes professional services such as consulting, role analysis, and site inspection, which support effective implementation and long-term optimization.

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By location type, the outdoor segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Outdoor positioning determines the location of people, assets, or objects in open areas using satellite signals, GPS chips, infrared remote sensing, and other positioning methods. It also uses map data to support navigation services. Outdoor positioning can trace objects or people over long distances from any location. Key technologies include global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), cellular networks, and wireless networks.

GPS is the most widely used GNSS on mobile devices. Several techniques improve accuracy, including differential GPS and assisted GPS, which use specialized chips and correction data. Major applications of outdoor LBS include geo-marketing and advertising, asset tracking, personal tracking, customer location tracking, fleet tracking, freight management, route optimization and planning, mapping and discovery, infotainment, geographic event alerts, and defense management.

By application, the location-based health monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Location-based health monitoring is expected to register the highest CAGR as healthcare providers face increasing pressure to improve patient safety and operational efficiency. Many organizations must optimize equipment usage and care workflows while operating under staffing and budget constraints. Real-time monitoring reduces the time required to locate critical devices and shortens patient wait times.

It also supports automated compliance reporting and faster clinical response, leading to clear operational and clinical returns. At the same time, declining sensor and tag costs and the maturity of cloud and RTLS platforms have lowered deployment barriers. These factors enable scalable and phased rollouts across hospital departments. Regulatory focus on safety and investments driven by pandemic-related contact tracing further support adoption.

By vertical, the retail segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Retail is expected to hold the largest share of the LBS and RTLS market because brick-and-mortar stores combine high asset density, steady customer footfall, and clear returns from better inventory accuracy, queue management, and personalized promotions. In-store location analytics, combined with UWB or BLE systems, reduces stockouts and speeds up order fulfilment. They also enable targeted, context-aware offers that increase conversion rates and basket size. Cloud and edge analytics platforms reduce integration costs and shorten time-to-value. Retailers can use existing Wi-Fi networks and other infrastructure to avoid significant additional capital spending. Together, these factors create a strong business case for wider adoption of LBS and RTLS in retail.

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Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR, driven by rapid urbanization, rising smartphone use, and steady investment in digital infrastructure across both emerging and developed economies. Public sector agencies and private enterprises are expanding smart city programs, digital healthcare platforms, and intelligent transport systems that depend on location intelligence.

Manufacturing and logistics centers in China, India, and Southeast Asia are adopting RTLS to improve asset tracking, production flow, and workplace safety. The region also has a large and growing consumer base, driving higher demand for location-based retail, navigation, and mobility services. Lower sensor prices, broader IoT adoption, and expanding cloud platforms further expand deployment scale. These factors together position Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

The LBS and RTLS market offers growth through industry-specific applications, data-driven services, and platform integrations. Providers can target healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and retail with tailored solutions that improve safety, asset utilization, and customer experience. Partnering with cloud and IoT vendors reduces time-to-market and lowers integration costs. Using open APIs and modular pricing helps capture diverse customer segments and fosters developer ecosystems.

Investing in analytics and privacy-compliant data monetization unlocks new revenue streams from location insights. Offering managed services and standardized deployments eases customer adoption and lowers churn. Finally, flexible deployment models, including edge and cloud options, enable scale across enterprise and public sector projects.

The US offers strong, sector-specific opportunities for LBS and RTLS vendors, supported by public investment and large-scale commercial demand. Federal and state transportation programs continue to fund pilots and deployments focused on mapping, asset tracking, and smart traffic management. Competitive grant programs also support early-stage implementations. Government procurement channels, including GSA schedules and established IT contract vehicles, allow qualified vendors to expand pilots into multi-agency contracts.

In parallel, healthcare providers, logistics companies, and large manufacturers are investing in indoor and outdoor location solutions. These investments aim to reduce asset loss, improve patient and worker safety, and lower operating costs. Together, public and private demand signals make the US market attractive for both pilots and scaled deployments.

Vendors can strengthen their position by aligning their product strategy with three practical levers: cloud-native integration, private wireless connectivity, and vertical-focused go-to-market models. Integration with managed location services from major cloud providers simplifies functions such as routing, geocoding, geofencing, and device tracking. This approach shortens deployment timelines and reduces customer effort. Building connectors to cloud-based mapping and tracking platforms allows vendors to offer packaged solutions and managed services.

For industrial sites and large campuses, partnerships around CBRS and private LTE or 5G networks improve indoor coverage, latency, and security for RTLS use cases. Offering solutions by vertical, supported by clear ROI metrics, pilot kits, and standard APIs, helps accelerate enterprise and public sector sales cycles.

Long-term success in the US market also requires early attention to regulatory, privacy, and cybersecurity requirements. Recent enforcement activity highlights increased scrutiny of how location data is collected, stored, and used. Vendors must demonstrate strong consent management, secure data handling, and clear data deletion practices. Alignment with NIST standards and federal IoT cybersecurity guidance is increasingly expected, particularly for public sector buyers.

In healthcare use cases, vendors must also document HIPAA-compliant data handling processes. Investing in compliance expertise, publishing transparent data policies, and offering secure managed deployments can reduce procurement delays. Vendors that combine strong technical capabilities with clear privacy and security controls are better positioned to convert pilots into long-term contracts across transportation, healthcare, logistics, and industrial sectors.

Companies in LBS and RTLS Market:

Companies in LBS and RTLS Market include Cisco (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Qualcomm (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Zebra Technologies (US), and ESRI (US)