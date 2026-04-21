MazeBolt Continuously Validates DDoS Protection Against AI-driven DDoS Threats, for Leading Greek Financial Institution

RAMAT GAN, Israel, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MazeBolt, the leading provider of AI-powered DDoS Resilience solutions, today announced that one of Greece’s largest financial institutions added MazeBolt RADAR™ as an autonomous layer to their existing DDoS protection stack. Delivered through a joint engagement with MazeBolt’s Greek integration partner, Pylones Hellas, the deployment is designed to strengthen visibility into DDoS risk and support ongoing resilience efforts across the organization’s online services.

The announcement comes amid growing concern around AI-accelerated cyber threats. In a recent blog, MazeBolt highlighted how emerging AI models like Anthropic’s Mythos are dramatically reducing the time required for attackers to identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and viable attack paths, reducing what once took days or weeks into minutes.

Through the deployment of RADAR, the organization has gained full visibility into its deployed DDoS protection mechanisms. RADAR provides continuous, nondisruptive DDoS simulations and validation, allowing the organization to identify vulnerabilities across their entire attack surface without the need for maintenance windows. Moreover, RADAR’s AI-powered SmartCycle™ generates large vulnerability data sets for the attack surface of each enterprise, allowing them to quickly de-risk hundreds or even thousands of vulnerable entry points with just a few changes to the security policy.

“In an era of AI-driven attacks, organizations are no longer failing due to a lack of protection. They suffer because they lack the specific vulnerability data to fine-tune their specific defenses,” said Matthew Andriani, CEO and Founder of MazeBolt. “RADAR delivers continuous, AI-driven DDoS resilience, by ensuring each customer’s DDoS defenses are always validated, always optimized, and always ready.”

MazeBolt research shows that 86% of enterprises surveyed test their defenses only once a year or less. This explains why 42% of those same enterprises reported suffering severe or extensive damage in a recent DDoS attack.

As AI models like Anthropic’s Mythos accelerate vulnerability discovery and exploitation, the need for continuous, real-world validation of DDoS defenses is becoming critical. Traditional periodic testing can no longer keep pace with machine-speed threat evolution, reinforcing the need for autonomous, always-on resilience strategies.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity by delivering DDoS resiliency against today’s AI-driven, rapidly evolving attacks. RADAR™ by MazeBolt continuously validates DDoS defenses with zero disruption, running thousands of simulations across the entire attack surface to uncover critical vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them. Powered by AI, RADAR SmartCycle™ anticipates which attack vectors are most likely to succeed, prioritizes what to fix first, and continuously re-validates defenses as environments change and threats adapt. The result is measurable reduction in DDoS risk, stronger regulatory alignment, and automated DDoS protection that prevents the operational, reputational, and financial damages caused by damaging DDoS downtime. Learn more at: www.mazebolt.com

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Howard Silverman

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