GLP Diet App Launches Personalized Wellness App for GLP-1 Medication Users, Earns 2,500+ App Reviews

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLP Diet App has launched a dedicated wellness app designed to support individuals using GLP-1 weight-loss medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. The app combines personalized nutrition guidance, light 5-minute exercise routines, and progress tracking tools to help users build sustainable habits alongside their treatment.



The App Filling the GLP-1 Weight-Loss Gap

With more than 2,700 customer reviews already logged, the app has quickly established a real user base. Reviewers describe the meal plans as easy to follow and the guidance as practical for everyday use.

The app targets one of the most commonly cited gaps in GLP-1 treatment: the absence of structured nutritional support to complement the medication.

Alexander Cole, Scientific Advisor at GLP Diet App, said:

"What you eat, how you move, and how consistently you track your habits determine whether results are temporary or lasting. GLP Diet fills that gap – giving users the structure and nutritional guidance their treatment plan needs but rarely provides."



What Is Inside An App

GLP Diet features include personalized GLP-1 meal plans tailored to appetite changes and individual goals, ensuring users maintain balanced nutrition without the guesswork. Low-impact, 5-minute guided workouts are designed to fit seamlessly into busy schedules, helping users stay active and build strength without disruption.

The app also integrates trackers for steps, hydration, weight, and fasting, giving users a single place to monitor their progress and stay accountable. Also, the app offers a library of educational articles, videos, and challenges – all backed by nutritional and movement experts.

Subscription And Billing



The app offers transparent subscription pricing with clear renewal terms. A dedicated support team is available via email for account and technical inquiries, and optional premium add-ons are available for users seeking enhanced features.



Conclusion

For GLP-1 users serious about lasting results, GLP Diet App delivers the structure, guidance, and tools that medication alone cannot. Personalized nutrition, guided activity, and built-in wellness tracking work together to turn short-term progress into sustainable habits. Join thousands of users already on their way – download GLP Diet App today.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14da2855-c153-4f17-98b5-0b26ef17f7be