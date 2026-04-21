Gifts for Mom Under $25 Expand to Include Fine Jewelry This Mother's Day From Cate & Chloe

Phoenix, ARIZONA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoppers searching for gifts for mom under $25 have a new option this Mother's Day. Cate & Chloe has announced a limited-time sale on its Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace at Walmart. The necklace is now available for as low as $14.99 through Mother’s Day, one of the most accessible jewelry-style gifts available this season.

Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace

The timing of the sale aligns with a significant jewelry trend identified for 2026: shoppers are gravitating toward pieces that deliver an elevated aesthetic without a high price tag. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend $6.8 billion on jewelry this Mother’s Day, making it the single highest-spending gift category for the holiday. At the same time, 56 percent of gift buyers say economic conditions are influencing how much they plan to spend. The Cate & Chloe Mother’s Day sale directly addresses that gap.

The Melody necklace features an 18k white gold plating and a heart-shaped pendant designed to carry the word “Mom”, a piece suited to both everyday wear and special occasions. White gold-plated jewelry is among the standout trends for Mother’s Day 2026, with industry observers noting strong consumer preference for pieces that balance minimalist design with sentimental value. The necklace is available exclusively through Walmart for Mother’s Day.

“Finding a thoughtful gift for mom should not require choosing between quality and budget,” said Robert Boniface, Co-Founder of Cate & Chloe. “The Melody necklace was designed to feel like a real jewelry gift, something a mother would wear long after the holiday. Getting it to Walmart shoppers for under $15 this Mother’s Day is something we’re proud to offer.”

The Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace is available at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com for the limited-time promotional price of $14.99 through Mother’s Day. The sale is available while supplies last.

For shoppers looking for gifts for mom under $25 this season, the Cate & Chloe Melody necklace represents the brand’s commitment to delivering accessible, quality-crafted jewelry through major retail channels.

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

Press Inquiries

Ariana Price

Marketing [at] cateandchloe.com

(602) 641-9599

https://cateandchloe.com/

Cate & Chloe LLC

3725 E Roeser Rd Suite 20

Phoenix, AZ 85040