ITM to Announce Quality of Life Data from the Phase 3 COMPETE Trial in Patients with Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs) at ASCO 2026

Garching / Munich, April 21, 2026 –– ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that it will provide quality of life data from its Phase 3 COMPETE trial in a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held from May 29 - June 2, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Quality of life in patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors receiving 177Lu-edotreotide or everolimus: Results from the COMPETE study

Abstract Number: 4171

Poster Board Number: 154

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Date and Time: May 30, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Presenter: Jaume Capdevila, MD, PhD, study investigator and senior medical oncologist at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain

About the COMPETE Trial

The COMPETE trial (NCT03049189) evaluated 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), a proprietary, synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic investigational agent compared to everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy, in patients with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This trial met its primary endpoint, with 177Lu-edotreotide demonstrating clinically and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus. 177Lu-edotreotide is an investigational product pending review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not approved by any regulatory authority for the safety and/or efficacy of any intended use. It is also being evaluated in COMPOSE, a Phase 3 study in patients with well-differentiated, aggressive Grade 2 or Grade 3, somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive GEP-NETs.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com

ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com

Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com



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