UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” issue of MEUR 2,029,000 of series 1, tranche 3 bonds intended for retail investors

On 21 April 2026 UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter, the “Company”) has finished MEUR 2,029,000 series 1, tranche 3 bond issue at 8.50% yield, under its EUR 50 million unsecured fixed-interest note programme (hereinafter, the “Bonds”), the base prospectus of which was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 August 2025.

The proceeds from the Bond issue will be used towards refinancing of short-term credits of the Company.

The issued Bonds (issue date 22 April 2026) are expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond list of Nasdaq Vilnius not later than within 30 days as from the issue date.

Additional information about the issue:

Issuer's full name UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” Issuer's short name AEIB050025A Securities ISIN code LT0000135840 Nominal value of one bond EUR 1,000 Total aggregated nominal value EUR 2,029,000 Issue commencement date 2026-04-22 Maturity date 2026-12-04

FMĮ “Orion securities” acted as Arranger and Dealer on the transaction, professional law partnership TEGOS acted as legal advisor of the transaction.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

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