NEXT.io Launches New Media Brand, NEXTPredict.io, and Will Host the World’s First Prediction Markets Summit

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXT.io, one of the world's leading conference organizers in the digital entertainment industries, today announced its expansion into the prediction markets with the launch of NEXTPredict.io, a standalone media brand for the prediction markets industry. In conjunction with the launch of the media platform, the company also announced a first-of-its-kind event, NEXTPredict Summit NYC. The summit, which will focus solely on prediction markets, will take place on October 22 & 23 at Convene, Hudson Yards, two weeks before the 2026 Midterm elections.

Positioned as “the leading media and conference company for the prediction markets industry,” NEXTPredict aims to establish itself as the central platform for a sector that is rapidly moving from the fringes into mainstream finance, technology, and policy. The new brand will deliver daily editorial coverage through NEXTPredict.io, offering news, analysis, interviews, and opinions tailored to operators, investors and infrastructure providers.

Operating under the editorial tagline “The Front Page of Tomorrow,” NEXTPredict.io will be a separate brand that prioritizes independent news-first reporting. The move reflects a deliberate positioning choice, as prediction markets increasingly seek to distance themselves from traditional gambling and align more closely with financial and data-driven ecosystems.

“The prediction markets industry is forming in real time, but what’s missing is a central media platform,” said Pierre Lindh, co-founder and MD of NEXT.io. “We’ve spent more than a decade building trusted media and events businesses through NEXT.io, and now we’re applying that same DNA to a new industry that demands credibility, clarity, and high-level connection. With NEXTPredict, we’re building a media platform that informs the market daily, and a summit that brings together the people driving it forward.”

In line with NEXT.io’s established model, the NEXTPredict Summit NYC will prioritize deal-making and high-value connections, supported by a curated program of discussions. The 2026 edition will bring together C-level executives, founders, investors, and policymakers for two days of business-focused networking and content.

The Summit is strategically scheduled shortly before the 2026 Midterm elections, a timing that will shape elements of the agenda. Other sessions will focus on core industry topics such as liquidity, regulation, infrastructure, product development, and capital flows.

Confirmed speakers for the inaugural event include:

“The launch of both the media platform and the Summit come at a time of increasing institutional interest in prediction markets, with growing engagement from investors, regulators, and consumers globally,” Lindh said. “As the sector matures, the need for independent media coverage and high-level industry forums is becoming a paramount need that we’re excited to bring to fruition. The Summit will be a must-attend event for senior decision-makers, supported by a media platform designed to become the industry’s primary source of information.”

NEXTPredict.io is now live, with daily editorial coverage underway. Further details on the NEXTPredict Summit NYC will be announced in the coming months.

Media Contact:

Sterling Randle

Hot Paper Lantern for NEXTPredict.io

srandle@hotpaperlantern.com