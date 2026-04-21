Sidetrade Names Two Leaders to Accelerate its AI-native Transformation

First-year Targets: 20-40 Agents Live, 10-15% Efficiency Gains

Axelle de Faÿ Appointed Chief Customer Experience Officer, Unifying Every Customer Touchpoint with Agentic AI

Frédéric Dupont-Aldiolan Named Chief Human Resources Officer, Architecting a Workforce Augmented by AI

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the AI-native Order-to-Cash company, today announces two senior leadership appointments as it executes O2C Intelligence 2030, its strategic plan to operate as an AI-native enterprise. Axelle de Faÿ joins as Chief Customer Experience Officer and Frédéric Dupont-Aldiolan is appointed Chief Human Resources Officer. These appointments position the Group for an operating model where every employee works alongside AI agents.

McKinsey's State of Organizations 2026 survey finds that while 88% of organizations are now deploying AI in some form, 81% report no meaningful bottom-line impact. The root cause: most companies layer AI onto existing structures rather than redesigning how work gets done. The report concludes that capturing agentic AI’s full value requires a “double transformation” that is both technological and organizational, reimagining workflows end-to-end and redistributing tasks between humans and machines. Sidetrade is executing that double agentic transformation now: redesigning its operations around the same human-agent collaboration model it is delivering to its customers.

“When every person in your company works alongside AI agents, something fundamental shifts. The way problems get identified changes. The way decisions get pressure-tested changes. People spend less time gathering and more time judging. That is the AI-native company we are building,” said Olivier Novasque, CEO & Founder of Sidetrade. “Soon, every Sidetrader will have their own AI agents as teammates. AI is already transforming how we innovate, collaborate and think. We are deploying this agentic transformation across the entire organization. My ambition is to bring the same intelligence augmentation that Aimie IQ brings to our clients to every employee."

The O2C Intelligence 2030 Operating Model

Under O2C Intelligence 2030, Sidetrade is executing a company-wide redesign across three simultaneous tracks.

AI for every employee

Every Sidetrader gains access to AI capabilities, targeting 10% to 15% individual productivity gains.

Autonomous AI agents deployed as teammates

Beginning in R&D, where engineering squads have already restructured into smaller AI-augmented pods with increased output, Sidetrade is deploying agents across departments. Year-one targets are 20 to 40 agents live, scaling to 200 agents by program end.

Progressive organizational redesign

Operational staff shift from task execution to agent governance: monitoring outputs, defining policies, and orchestrating workflows. Managers shift from supervising activities to governing outcomes across human-agent teams. Customer Success, Professional Services, and IT Support merge into a single agent-augmented Customer Experience department. New roles are created, including Head of AI Transformation, AI Agent Engineers, Cash Development Engineers, and Agentic Super Users.

McKinsey’s research identifies exactly this pattern as the differentiator. Organizations that redesign end-to-end workflows and reimagine entire domains see the greatest EBIT impact from AI adoption, and for every $1 invested in technology, the winning organizations invest $5 in people. Accordingly, Sidetrade is launching a company-wide reskilling program across three tracks: AI fundamentals and governance for all employees, agent oversight and performance management for operational leaders, and agent-first team design for executives.

The economics are designed to compound. Each phase's efficiency gains fund the next wave of deployment. No external funding is required: the program self-finances through reinvestment of freed capacity into higher-leverage work and faster product delivery.

Axelle de Faÿ Appointed Chief Customer Experience Officer

de Faÿ returns after spending her first 13 years at Sidetrade building the Consulting, Presales, Customer Success and Professional Services organization from the ground up. Her mandate is to unify Customer Success, Professional Services, and IT Support. Every client should get paired with AI agents that optimize their Order-to-Cash performance. Every interaction will run to one measurable standard.

“Every client should see their Order-to-Cash performance improve because of the intelligence sitting behind each relationship with us,” said Axelle de Faÿ, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Sidetrade. “AI is driving a radical transformation of our operating model to maximize the return on investment our customers achieve with Sidetrade’s technology. That is the new operational standard in the agentic era that I am accountable for delivering.”

de Faÿ led Customer Success then large-scale transformation programs at Salesforce for over a decade across EMEA and emerging markets. She brings a rare combination of deep Sidetrade expertise and leadership at scale, with a clear understanding of entrepreneurial culture and experience of AI-augmented customer delivery.

Frédéric Dupont-Aldiolan Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer

Dupont-Aldiolan has spent 18 years inside Sidetrade operations, most recently as Chief Services Officer, running global deployments and teams across more than 20 nationalities. His mandate covers the Sidetrade organizational rebuild, redefining roles from task execution to agent orchestration, reskilling the entire workforce on human-agent collaboration, and establishing the governance frameworks required to run AI agents at scale across different regions and regulatory environments.

McKinsey’s research underscores why this role is critical. The report finds that around 75% of current roles will need reshaping with new skill mixes that combine greater technological fluency with stronger social, emotional, and higher-cognitive capabilities.

“We are not adding AI to existing roles. We are rebuilding work around what agents can do and what humans do best,” said Frédéric Dupont-Aldiolan, Chief Human Resources Officer at Sidetrade. “By the end of this program, every Sidetrader will work alongside agents as standard practice, governed by clear policies and equipped with the skills to lead in this new collaborative environment.”

Under O2C Intelligence 2030, HR is the layer that determines whether the rest of the agentic transformation holds.





Investor relations @Sidetrade

Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations @Sidetrade

Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is an AI-native Order-to-Cash (O2C) company. Its platform combines O2C applications, autonomous AI agents, and Aimie IQ, a natural-language intelligence interface that helps global organizations accelerate cash generation. Sidetrade operates the world's largest proprietary O2C Data Lake, built on more than trillion in B2B transactions and million buyer entities. This data trains domain-expert AI models that continuously monitor, reason, decide, and act autonomously across the O2C cycle. Sidetrade serves businesses in 85 countries with 450 employees across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.





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