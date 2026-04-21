Five Seasonal Flooding Safety Tips from TSSA

Toronto, Ontario, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring showers may bring flowers but torrential downpours, milder temperatures and the thawing of some mass accumulations of snow across parts of Ontario could bring serious flooding threats and consequences.

As the risks of seasonal flooding increase, so do the potential hazards related to fuel-burning equipment and elevators. Additionally, disruptions to major energy systems during floods may prompt people to use unsafe power generation alternatives. The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is reminding Ontarians to avoid taking unsafe actions, ‘fixes' or alternatives.



Reduce the risks and potential of harm.

Never use any fuel-burning appliances indoors that are specifically designed and approved for outdoor use only such as portable, fuel-fired generators, BBQs etc., as they can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, fires, and other dangers.





Keep outdoor generators away from open windows, doors, and vents to prevent carbon monoxide from infiltrating living spaces.





Avoid using portable fuel-burning devices like generators and propane BBQs in enclosed areas such as garages or covered patios, as this can lead to carbon monoxide buildup.





Exercise caution when using commercial ventilating fans to dry out a basement, as this could create negative pressure, allowing carbon monoxide from household appliances to re-enter the home. Ensure proper ventilation during this process.





Never use elevators in a flooded building as water can accumulate in elevator shafts or adversely affect an elevator’s operation leading to entrapment or injury.





If you're unsure about the safety of specific TSSA-regulated equipment and devices during floods, contact TSSA for more information.

Quotes

“CO is a leading cause of accidental poisonings in Ontario. That’s why it’s so important that residents do not compound a hazardous situation, such as a flood, by exposing themselves, families, friends and pets to potential CO risks. It’s critical that any fuel-burning appliances designed for outdoor use only, such as portable fuel generators or BBQs, remain just there – outside – to avoid the potential or CO poisoning, fires or other hazards.” Owen Kennedy, Director, Fuels Safety Program, TSSA

“In buildings impacted by flooding, the elevators can potentially be compromised. Water can accumulate in elevator shafts or adversely affect an elevator’s operation, creating a dangerous situation for passengers including entrapment or injury. It’s important to never use elevators in a flooded building or where there is any indication that water has leaked onto elevator components.” AJ Kadirgamar, Director, Elevating and Amusement Devices Safety Program, TSSA

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About TSSA

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) administers provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services includes public education, authorization, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, compliance support, enforcement, and prosecution activities.

www.tssa.org