SportsReflector Debuts First Mobile AI Sports & Fitness Coach With Real-Time Video Analysis, Live AR, and Remote Coaching

San Francisco, California, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportsReflector today announced the launch of its AI-powered sports and fitness coaching platform, introducing what the company describes as the first all-in-one system to combine real-time video analysis, instant insights, augmented reality training, and a full coaching platform for trainers and athletes across all sports and fitness disciplines.

From the basketball court to the squat rack, SportsReflector's AI platform delivers real-time form scoring, live AR workouts, and personalized training programs — trusted by over 24,000 athletes worldwide.

Built on computer vision and pose-estimation technology, SportsReflector analyzes user-recorded video to detect movement patterns, identify technical errors, and deliver actionable feedback within seconds. The platform is designed to make high-level coaching accessible to athletes at every level — from beginners to elite competitors.

Unlike traditional fitness and coaching apps that focus on either pre-recorded tutorials, static workout plans, or single-sport tracking, SportsReflector integrates multiple training layers into a unified system that adapts to each user’s movement in real time. Users can record themselves performing exercises, receive instant AI-driven breakdowns of their form, and follow corrective guidance tailored to their specific movement patterns.The system breaks down technique frame-by-frame, highlighting inefficiencies that are often difficult to detect during training.

The company positions SportsReflector as the first platform to unify three core training technologies, and the first mobile app to deliver real-time AI-powered form analysis and feedback across all sports and fitness movements:

Real-Time AI Video Analysis – Frame-by-frame movement detection that identifies technical inefficiencies as they happen, with support across 20+ sports and hundreds of gym-based exercises

– Frame-by-frame movement detection that identifies technical inefficiencies as they happen, with support across 20+ sports and hundreds of gym-based exercises Augmented Reality Training (AR) – Interactive guidance that helps users visualize and correct movement in real time across workouts and sports training

– Interactive guidance that helps users visualize and correct movement in real time across workouts and sports training Integrated Coaching Platform – A comprehensive system enabling coaches to train athletes remotely, provide video annotations, track performance and injuries, assign drills, and monitor progress over time

Key Features of SportsReflector include:

Real-Time Video Analysis: Instant breakdown of athletic movement using AI-powered computer vision and 100+ performance and biomechanical metrics

Instant breakdown of athletic movement using AI-powered computer vision and 100+ performance and biomechanical metrics Form Correction Feedback: Identifies technical mistakes and provides clear improvement cues

Identifies technical mistakes and provides clear improvement cues Multi-Sport Support: Training analysis across boxing, MMA, gym exercises, and 20+ additional sports & over 300 gym exercises

Training analysis across boxing, MMA, gym exercises, and 20+ additional sports & over 300 gym exercises 200+ Drill Library: Structured training programs designed to improve strength, technique, and performance

Structured training programs designed to improve strength, technique, and performance Live AR Workouts: Augmented reality guidance to support real-time training execution

Augmented reality guidance to support real-time training execution Performance Tracking: Progress insights to help users measure improvement over time

Progress insights to help users measure improvement over time Mobile-First Coaching Experience: Professional-level feedback available directly from a smartphone or iPad

Professional-level feedback available directly from a smartphone or iPad Full Coaching Platform for trainers and athletes: enabling remote coaching, feedback, video annotations, injury tracking, playbooks, wellness tracking, practice plans, debriefs , athlete management and much more

SportsReflector is increasingly being adopted by serious athletes and trainers looking to supplement their training with data-driven feedback tools. Early users include fitness enthusiasts and competitive athletes who integrate the platform into their regular training routines to refine technique and accelerate skill development. It aims to bridge the gap between professional coaching and everyday training by making high-quality, data-driven feedback accessible to any athlete, regardless of location or experience level.

“As training becomes more data-driven, beginner and pro athletes need immediate feedback—not just after a session, but during it,” said Benjamin Pires, Founder of SportsReflector. “Our goal is to make expert-level coaching available to anyone with a smartphone, helping users understand exactly what to fix and how to improve in real time.”

“SportsReflector offers an impressive range of sports and fitness training, with real-time analysis that helps improve form and technique instantly. The combination of video feedback and live AR workouts makes it incredibly effective—it's a game changer and stands out from traditional fitness apps. ”- SportsReflector user review

The platform addresses growing demand for personalized, technology-assisted coaching in a market where high-level coaching/personal trainers is often limited by cost, location, or availability.

SportsReflector is available now on the iOS App Store and continues to expand its feature set, including additional sports coverage and enhanced AI analysis capabilities.

Download SportsReflector App on iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sportsreflector-ai-coach/id6759809796

For more information, visit: https://sportsreflector.com

SportsReflector uses AI-powered video analysis, live AR coaching, and motion-tracking technology to help athletes across 20+ sports and gym disciplines train smarter and perform at their peak.

About SportsReflector

SportsReflector is an AI Video Analysis and coaching platform redefining how athletes train. By combining real-time video analysis with actionable feedback & live AR workouts, the app identifies mistakes users can’t see or feel and helps them improve faster. Supporting all gym exercises, boxing, MMA, golf, pickleball, fitness, and 20+ sports, SportsReflector offers live AR workouts, detailed performance insights, a growing library of drills designed to accelerate skill development as well as a dedicated suite of coaching tools. Built for both beginners and serious athletes, SportsReflector brings elite-level coaching to anyone with a smartphone.

Press Inquiries

Benjamin Pires

press@sportsreflector.com

https://sportsreflector.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=XDb5J14IZm0