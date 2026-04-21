Vaughan’s electricity grid gets $46.2 million boost to support rapid growth

VAUGHAN, Ontario, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Utilities plans to invest approximately $46.2 million in electricity infrastructure projects across Vaughan in 2026, strengthening the local electricity system, expanding capacity and improving reliability to one of the fastest growing municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area.

Vaughan’s continued residential, commercial and industrial growth is increasing demand for local electricity infrastructure. The planned capital work for 2026 focuses on renewing aging infrastructure, meeting growing electricity demand and modernizing the grid to ensure safe and reliable service for customers.

“Vaughan’s rapid growth puts increasing demands on the local electricity system,” said Chris Hudson, Senior Vice President, Network Operations, Alectra Utilities. “These investments will strengthen critical infrastructure, expand system capacity and enable us to restore power faster during service disruptions, helping ensure reliable service for residents and businesses.”

Strengthening infrastructure to support a growing city

Alectra will invest $7.7 million to replace aging infrastructure such as poles, transformers and switchgear. This work will improve reliability and support safe, day-to-day operations for customers across Vaughan.

Expanding capacity for new customers and development

To support continued development and population growth, Alectra will invest $14.1 million to connect new customers. These investments will ensure the local electricity system can safely accommodate new homes, businesses and employment growth across the city.

Modernizing substations and improving system performance

Alectra will invest $16.1 million to build new stations and renew and upgrade existing substations across Vaughan. These upgrades will strengthen system performance and support faster restoration during service disruptions.

Improving reliability through automation and underground cable upgrades

Additional investments include $2.9 million to replace and rehabilitate underground cables, extending cable life and helping prevent outages. A further $600,000 will be invested to deploy new automated devices that enable quicker response to grid disturbances and help minimize the impact of outages on customers.

Alectra’s investment in Vaughan is part of a co-ordinated, multi-year approach to strengthening electricity infrastructure across the communities it serves.

For more information about Alectra’s Investment Plan and local grid improvement initiatives, visit: alectrautilities.com/InvestmentPlan.

For more information about Alectra’s 2026 capital investment plans, visit: alectrautilities.com/improvingreliability.

About Alectra

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

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